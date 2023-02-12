Elephant Rumblings: Oakland adds JJ Bleday to outfield mix

The Oakland A’s swung another trade Saturday sending left-hander A.J. Puk to the Miami Marlins in exchange for outfielder JJ Bleday. The deal is a bit strange on the surface in that Oakland adds Bleday to an already crowded outfield situation. The team had indicated earlier this offseason that Puk was going to be stretched out as a starter during the spring, but there was no clear path for him to land a spot in the rotation. Still, with Seth Brown and Ramón Laureano penciled into the corner spots, it is unclear where Bleday will fit. He does have options remaining so there is at least a chance that he might not begin the season on the Opening Day roster.
Best of Twitter
A.J. Puk will reunite in Miami with his former roommate Jesús Luzardo.
A.J. Puk reunites with friend, and former roommate, Jesús Luzardo in Miami. They were the two top LHP prospects for a while with the A's.— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) February 12, 2023
Brodie Brazil caught up with former A’s catcher Stephen Vogt.
Catching up with @SVogt1229— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 11, 2023
(Full Conversation)https://t.co/4uQoDkjEuD
Oakland added reliever Drew Steckenrider on a minor league deal. He split the 2022 season between Triple A and the Mariners.
The A's have signed 32-year-old righty reliever Drew Steckenrider to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. He split last season between Seattle and Triple-A Tacoma but notched 14 saves with a 2.00 ERA for the Mariners in 2021.— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 12, 2023
