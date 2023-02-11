Elephant Rumblings: A’s have eight players headed to World Baseball Classic

There isn’t much in the way of news this morning for fans of the Oakland Athletics. Fear not though, pitchers and catchers report next week and the Cactus League season is right around the corner.

Casey Pratt posted a video to his YouTube page that includes comments from Oakland mayor Sheng Thao stating that she has had discussions with the A’s over their stadium situation.

The rosters for the World Baseball Classic were announced Thursday and Oakland has eight players participating, including several top prospects. Pool play for the WBC will begin on March 8.

Denzel Clarke, OF (Canada)

Jordan Diaz, INF (Columbia)

Jake Fishman, LHP (Israel)

Zack Gelof, INF (Israel)

James Gonzalez, LHP (Panama)

Adrian Martinez, RHP (Mexico)

Miguel Romero, RHP (Cuba)

Joshwan Wright, INF (Panama)

Eno Sarris and Scott Miller were guests on Friday’s A’s Cast.