Elephant Rumblings: Projecting the A’s Opening Day roster

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Spring Training is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report for the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues beginning February 15. Aspiring big leaguers will jostle for position in the weeks ahead of this year’s MLB Opening Day on March 30.

So who is going to make the cut for the 2023 Oakland Athletics? Martin Gallegos at MLB projected the A’s opening day roster yesterday. The picks are summarized below and you can check out Gallegos’ notes and rationales at the A’s MLB site.

What do you think of this list? Do we really want to put Conner Capel in the outfield rather than giving Cristian Pache a shot at getting his bat on track out the gate? It’s also interesting to see A.J. Puk slated for the pen, given all the chatter of late about putting him in the rotation. Gallegos acknowledges that Puk is being stretched out for starting duties, but apparently supposes he’ll more likely be edged out and relegated to relief duties to start the season.

Of course, much rides on how players actually perform in preseason play. If you’ve got a take, you know where to put it! Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

A’s statement on Richard Valle’s passing.

Lot’s of A’s in the WBC! Jordan Diaz will play for Colombia.

Gonzales and Wright for Panama

Romero reps Cuba

Clarke of the Great White North

Gelof and Fishman for Israel

And Martínez for Mexico.

New international signing.

Viva Vida!

