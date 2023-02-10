Elephant Rumblings: Projecting the A’s Opening Day roster

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
Spring Training is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report for the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues beginning February 15. Aspiring big leaguers will jostle for position in the weeks ahead of this year’s MLB Opening Day on March 30.
So who is going to make the cut for the 2023 Oakland Athletics? Martin Gallegos at MLB projected the A’s opening day roster yesterday. The picks are summarized below and you can check out Gallegos’ notes and rationales at the A’s MLB site.
- Catcher (2): Shea Langeliers, Manny Piña
- First base (2): Jesús Aguilar, Ryan Noda
- Second base (2): Tony Kemp, Jordan Diaz
- Third base (1): Jace Peterson
- Shortstop (1): Nick Allen
- Outfield (4): Seth Brown, Esteury Ruiz, Ramón Laureano, Conner Capel
- Utility (1): Aledmys Díaz
- Starting pitchers (5): Shintaro Fujinami, Paul Blackburn, Ken Waldichuk, Drew Rucinski, James Kaprielian
- Relievers (8): Trevor May, Domingo Acevedo, Dany Jimenez, Zach Jackson, Sam Moll, A.J. Puk, Chad Smith, Deolis Guerra
What do you think of this list? Do we really want to put Conner Capel in the outfield rather than giving Cristian Pache a shot at getting his bat on track out the gate? It’s also interesting to see A.J. Puk slated for the pen, given all the chatter of late about putting him in the rotation. Gallegos acknowledges that Puk is being stretched out for starting duties, but apparently supposes he’ll more likely be edged out and relegated to relief duties to start the season.
Of course, much rides on how players actually perform in preseason play. If you’ve got a take, you know where to put it! Have a wonderful weekend, AN.
A’s statement on Richard Valle’s passing.
A statement from the Oakland A's on the passing of Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle. pic.twitter.com/4bZGAAfQkK— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 9, 2023
Lot’s of A’s in the WBC! Jordan Diaz will play for Colombia.
Jordan Diaz will play for Team Colombia in the @WBCBaseball! pic.twitter.com/tmqmIdAbDi— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 10, 2023
Gonzales and Wright for Panama
James Gonzales and Joshwan Wright will play for Team Panama in the @WBCBaseball! pic.twitter.com/jjfViEkJYw— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 10, 2023
Romero reps Cuba
Miguel Romero will play for Team Cuba in the @WBCBaseball! pic.twitter.com/c0vXMFC3Ep— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 10, 2023
Clarke of the Great White North
Denzel Clarke will play for Team Canada in the @WBCBaseball! pic.twitter.com/olD24PALxP— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 10, 2023
Gelof and Fishman for Israel
Zack Gelof and Jake Fishman will play for Team Israel in the @WBCBaseball! pic.twitter.com/4eCKDTH7Aj— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 10, 2023
And Martínez for Mexico.
Adrián Martínez will play for Team Mexico in the @WBCBaseball! pic.twitter.com/f0euvic9kJ— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 10, 2023
New international signing.
Oakland Athletics have signed 20-year-old Taiwanese right-hander 沙子宸 (Sha Tzu-Chen). A press conference will take place on February 15.— CPBL STATS - ♥️ #95, Mina (@GOCPBL) February 10, 2023
According to ETtoday, the signing bonus is around 370,000 USD.
Sha stands 190 cm and throws a fastball, slider, changeup, sinker.#MLBTW pic.twitter.com/J6fbUioyPX
Viva Vida!
In his 8th @mlb start Vida Blue @Athletics tossed a no-hitter, in 1970. The next season he went 24-8 w 1.82 ERA & 301 Ks to win AL Cy Young & MVP. Helped A's to WS 3-peat ('72-4). Blue had some mad skillz! Check out his @sabr bio https://t.co/rcdALIcy4s pic.twitter.com/1LxUbeps5N— SABR BioProject (@SABRbioproject) February 10, 2023
