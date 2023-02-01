Pitchers and catchers for the Oakland A’s will report on February 14 with their first workout scheduled for the next day. Position players are scheduled to report on February 19 with the first full squad workout scheduled for February 20.
Below is the A’s full Cactus League schedule for 2023. We will add TV, radio and streaming information as it becomes available.
Note: All times are PST
Oakland Athletics 2023 Spring Training Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Streaming
|Radio
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Streaming
|Radio
|Saturday, February 25
|vs Diamondbacks
|12:05 PM
|Sunday, February 26
|at Brewers
|12:10 PM
|Monday, February 27
|vs Rockies
|12:05 PM
|Tuesday, February 28
|vs Angels
|12:05 PM
|Wednesday, March 1
|at Reds
|12:05 PM
|Thursday, March 2
|at Cubs
|12:05 PM
|Friday, March 3
|vs Royals
|12:05 PM
|Saturday, March 4
|vs Guardians (SS)
|12:05 PM
|Saturday, March 4
|vs Reds (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Sunday, March 5
|at Padres (SS)
|12:10 PM
|Sunday, March 5
|vs Reds (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Monday, March 6
|OFF DAY
|Tuesday, March 7
|at Diamondbacks
|12:10 PM
|Wednesday, March 8
|vs WBC Columbia
|12:05 PM
|Thursday, March 9
|vs Dodgers
|12:05 PM
|Friday, March 10
|vs Rangers
|12:05 PM
|Saturday, March 11
|at Guardians
|12:05 PM
|Sunday, March 12
|at Giants (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Sunday, March 12
|vs Padres (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Monday, March 13
|at Rockies
|1:10 PM
|Tuesday, March 14
|at White Sox
|1:05 PM
|Wednesday, March 15
|vs Mariners
|1:05 PM
|Thursday, March 16
|at Royals
|1:05 PM
|Friday, March 17
|vs Giants
|1:05 PM
|Saturday, March 18
|vs Reds
|1:05 PM
|NBCSCA
|Sunday, March 19
|at Dodgers
|1:05 PM
|Monday, March 20
|OFF DAY
|Tuesday, March 21
|at Angels
|1:10 PM
|Wednesday, March 22
|vs Cubs
|1:05 PM
|Thursday, March 23
|at Rangers
|6:05 PM
|Friday, March 24
|vs. White Sox (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Friday, March 24
|at Mariners (SS)
|6:40 PM
|Saturday, March 25
|vs Brewers
|12:05 PM
|Sunday, March 26
|vs Giants
|1:07 PM
|NBCSCA
|Monday, March 27
|at Giants
|6:45 PM
