2023 Oakland Athletics Spring Training Schedule

Pitchers and catchers report February 14.

By Kris Willis
2021 Spring Training: Los Angeles Dodgers v. Oakland Athletics Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Pitchers and catchers for the Oakland A’s will report on February 14 with their first workout scheduled for the next day. Position players are scheduled to report on February 19 with the first full squad workout scheduled for February 20.

Below is the A’s full Cactus League schedule for 2023. We will add TV, radio and streaming information as it becomes available.

Note: All times are PST

Oakland Athletics 2023 Spring Training Schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Streaming Radio
Saturday, February 25 vs Diamondbacks 12:05 PM
Sunday, February 26 at Brewers 12:10 PM
Monday, February 27 vs Rockies 12:05 PM
Tuesday, February 28 vs Angels 12:05 PM
Wednesday, March 1 at Reds 12:05 PM
Thursday, March 2 at Cubs 12:05 PM
Friday, March 3 vs Royals 12:05 PM
Saturday, March 4 vs Guardians (SS) 12:05 PM
Saturday, March 4 vs Reds (SS) 1:05 PM
Sunday, March 5 at Padres (SS) 12:10 PM
Sunday, March 5 vs Reds (SS) 1:05 PM
Monday, March 6 OFF DAY
Tuesday, March 7 at Diamondbacks 12:10 PM
Wednesday, March 8 vs WBC Columbia 12:05 PM
Thursday, March 9 vs Dodgers 12:05 PM
Friday, March 10 vs Rangers 12:05 PM
Saturday, March 11 at Guardians 12:05 PM
Sunday, March 12 at Giants (SS) 1:05 PM
Sunday, March 12 vs Padres (SS) 1:05 PM
Monday, March 13 at Rockies 1:10 PM
Tuesday, March 14 at White Sox 1:05 PM
Wednesday, March 15 vs Mariners 1:05 PM
Thursday, March 16 at Royals 1:05 PM
Friday, March 17 vs Giants 1:05 PM
Saturday, March 18 vs Reds 1:05 PM NBCSCA
Sunday, March 19 at Dodgers 1:05 PM
Monday, March 20 OFF DAY
Tuesday, March 21 at Angels 1:10 PM
Wednesday, March 22 vs Cubs 1:05 PM
Thursday, March 23 at Rangers 6:05 PM
Friday, March 24 vs. White Sox (SS) 1:05 PM
Friday, March 24 at Mariners (SS) 6:40 PM
Saturday, March 25 vs Brewers 12:05 PM
Sunday, March 26 vs Giants 1:07 PM NBCSCA
Monday, March 27 at Giants 6:45 PM

