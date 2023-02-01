Oakland Athletics 40-man Roster Updates

Included here is every transaction made by the Oakland Athletics from now until the end of the 2023 season and beyond. We will update this throughout the season as each roster move happens with links back to the original article.

Last updated 2/1/23

Note: If you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

Oakland Athletics 40-man roster Jersey # Pitchers (20) B/T Ht Wt DOB Jersey # Pitchers (20) B/T Ht Wt DOB 68 Domingo Acevedo R/R 6'7" 240 03/06/94 58 Paul Blackburn R/R 6'1" 196 12/04/93 11 Shintaro Fujinami R/R 6'0" 180 04/12/94 -- Hogan Harris R/L 6'3" 230 12/26/96 61 Zach Jackson R/R 6'4" 230 12/25/94 56 Dany Jimenez R/R 6'1" 182 12/23/93 32 James Kaprielian R/R 6'3" 225 03/02/94 55 Adrian Martinez R/R 6'2" 215 12/10/96 65 Trevor May R/R 6'5" 240 09/23/89 -- Luis Medina R/R 6'1" 175 05/03/99 60 Sam Moll L/L 5'9" 190 01/03/92 -- Kyle Muller R/L 6'7" 250 10/07/97 36 Adam Oller R/R 6'4" 225 10/17/94 33 A.J. Puk L/L 6'7" 248 04/25/95 47 Drew Rucinski R/R 6'2" 190 12/30/88 38 JP Sears R/L 5'11" 180 02/19/96 30 Chad Smith R/R 6'4" 200 06/08/95 54 Kirby Snead L/L 6'1" 218 10/07/94 62 Freddy Tarnok R/R 6'3" 185 11/24/98 64 Ken Waldichuk L/L 6'4" 220 01/08/98 Jersey # Catchers (2) B/T Ht Wt DOB 23 Shea Langeliers R/R 6'0" 205 11/18/97 9 Manny Pina R/R 6'0" 222 06/05/87 Jersey # Infielders (11) B/T Ht Wt DOB 99 Jesus Aguilar R/R 6'3" 277 06/30/90 2 Nick Allen R/R 5'8" 166 10/08/98 77 Jonah Bride R/R 5'10" 200 12/27/95 15 Seth Brown L/L 6'1" 223 07/13/92 12 Aledmys Diaz R/R 6'1" 195 08/01/90 75 Jordan Diaz R/R 5'10" 175 08/13/00 76 Dermis Garcia R/R 6'3" 200 01/07/98 5 Tony Kemp L/R 5'6" 160 10/31/91 98 Ryan Noda L/L 6'3" 217 03/30/96 6 Jace Peterson L/R 6'0" 215 05/09/90 1 Kevin Smith R/R 6'0" 190 07/04/96 Jersey # Outfielders (7) B/T Ht Wt DOB -- Lawrence Butler L/R 6'3" 210 07/10/00 72 Connor Capel L/L 6'1" 185 05/19/97 22 Ramon Laureano R/R 5'11" 203 07/15/94 20 Cristian Pache R/R 6'2" 215 11/19/98 25 Brent Rooker R/R 6'4" 225 11/01/94 1 Estuery Ruiz R/R 6'0" 169 02/15/99 37 Cal Stevenson L/L 5'10" 175 09/12/96

*Denotes player not on active roster

Transactions

1/27 - The A’s agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with INF Jesus Aguilar

1/26 - Oakland acquired INF Darrell Hernaiz from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for LHP Cole Irvin and RHP Kyle Virbitsky.