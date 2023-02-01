Oakland Athletics 40-man Roster Updates

Included here is every transaction made by the Oakland Athletics from now until the end of the 2023 season and beyond. We will update this throughout the season as each roster move happens with links back to the original article.
Last updated 2/1/23
Note: If you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.
Oakland Athletics 40-man roster
|Jersey #
|Pitchers (20)
|B/T
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|Jersey #
|Pitchers (20)
|B/T
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|68
|Domingo Acevedo
|R/R
|6'7"
|240
|03/06/94
|58
|Paul Blackburn
|R/R
|6'1"
|196
|12/04/93
|11
|Shintaro Fujinami
|R/R
|6'0"
|180
|04/12/94
|--
|Hogan Harris
|R/L
|6'3"
|230
|12/26/96
|61
|Zach Jackson
|R/R
|6'4"
|230
|12/25/94
|56
|Dany Jimenez
|R/R
|6'1"
|182
|12/23/93
|32
|James Kaprielian
|R/R
|6'3"
|225
|03/02/94
|55
|Adrian Martinez
|R/R
|6'2"
|215
|12/10/96
|65
|Trevor May
|R/R
|6'5"
|240
|09/23/89
|--
|Luis Medina
|R/R
|6'1"
|175
|05/03/99
|60
|Sam Moll
|L/L
|5'9"
|190
|01/03/92
|--
|Kyle Muller
|R/L
|6'7"
|250
|10/07/97
|36
|Adam Oller
|R/R
|6'4"
|225
|10/17/94
|33
|A.J. Puk
|L/L
|6'7"
|248
|04/25/95
|47
|Drew Rucinski
|R/R
|6'2"
|190
|12/30/88
|38
|JP Sears
|R/L
|5'11"
|180
|02/19/96
|30
|Chad Smith
|R/R
|6'4"
|200
|06/08/95
|54
|Kirby Snead
|L/L
|6'1"
|218
|10/07/94
|62
|Freddy Tarnok
|R/R
|6'3"
|185
|11/24/98
|64
|Ken Waldichuk
|L/L
|6'4"
|220
|01/08/98
|Jersey #
|Catchers (2)
|B/T
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|23
|Shea Langeliers
|R/R
|6'0"
|205
|11/18/97
|9
|Manny Pina
|R/R
|6'0"
|222
|06/05/87
|Jersey #
|Infielders (11)
|B/T
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|99
|Jesus Aguilar
|R/R
|6'3"
|277
|06/30/90
|2
|Nick Allen
|R/R
|5'8"
|166
|10/08/98
|77
|Jonah Bride
|R/R
|5'10"
|200
|12/27/95
|15
|Seth Brown
|L/L
|6'1"
|223
|07/13/92
|12
|Aledmys Diaz
|R/R
|6'1"
|195
|08/01/90
|75
|Jordan Diaz
|R/R
|5'10"
|175
|08/13/00
|76
|Dermis Garcia
|R/R
|6'3"
|200
|01/07/98
|5
|Tony Kemp
|L/R
|5'6"
|160
|10/31/91
|98
|Ryan Noda
|L/L
|6'3"
|217
|03/30/96
|6
|Jace Peterson
|L/R
|6'0"
|215
|05/09/90
|1
|Kevin Smith
|R/R
|6'0"
|190
|07/04/96
|Jersey #
|Outfielders (7)
|B/T
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|--
|Lawrence Butler
|L/R
|6'3"
|210
|07/10/00
|72
|Connor Capel
|L/L
|6'1"
|185
|05/19/97
|22
|Ramon Laureano
|R/R
|5'11"
|203
|07/15/94
|20
|Cristian Pache
|R/R
|6'2"
|215
|11/19/98
|25
|Brent Rooker
|R/R
|6'4"
|225
|11/01/94
|1
|Estuery Ruiz
|R/R
|6'0"
|169
|02/15/99
|37
|Cal Stevenson
|L/L
|5'10"
|175
|09/12/96
*Denotes player not on active roster
Transactions
1/27 - The A’s agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with INF Jesus Aguilar
1/26 - Oakland acquired INF Darrell Hernaiz from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for LHP Cole Irvin and RHP Kyle Virbitsky.
