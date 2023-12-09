 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Shohei Ohtani Chose a Team, But Didn’t

Is he in Toronto or isn’t he??

By JToster
In a hilarious sequence of events yesterday, Shohei Ohtani reportedly did all of the following things: signaled his decision is “imminent”, chose to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays (never mind, he didn’t), boarded a plane to Toronto, and stayed home in Southern California. The man can hit, pitch, and even be in two countries at once; what can’t he do!

All of this likely can just be chalked up to reporters hearing things and trying to get ahead of the news with an equal chance to be that “how did he know??” guy or the “can’t believe he got that wrong” guy. We now sit here today with even less clarity about where Ohtani’s going to be spending the next decade-plus of his career than we had 24 hours ago. Welcome to the 2023 MLB offseason!

