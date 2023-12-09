Elephant Rumblings: Shohei Ohtani Chose a Team, But Didn’t

In a hilarious sequence of events yesterday, Shohei Ohtani reportedly did all of the following things: signaled his decision is “imminent”, chose to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays (never mind, he didn’t), boarded a plane to Toronto, and stayed home in Southern California. The man can hit, pitch, and even be in two countries at once; what can’t he do!

All of this likely can just be chalked up to reporters hearing things and trying to get ahead of the news with an equal chance to be that “how did he know??” guy or the “can’t believe he got that wrong” guy. We now sit here today with even less clarity about where Ohtani’s going to be spending the next decade-plus of his career than we had 24 hours ago. Welcome to the 2023 MLB offseason!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Pay up, Johnny boy.

Alameda County is reacting to a provision in their contract that stated the A’s would have to pay the full amount of their purchase of half of the Coliseum site within 180 days of announcing relocation. BUT this is a mess of their own creation. pic.twitter.com/RRy0LygmUl — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) December 8, 2023

Rumor has it.

It's cute Shohei named his dog "Baller" https://t.co/wF6FYgqJW7 — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) December 8, 2023

How many of y’all?

“Grandpa what was it like losing your job when you spent the whole day tracking a flight thinking Ohtani was on it” #Ohtaniwatch #Ohtani #Jays #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/fMrCsMNc2S — Max Chark (@maxie27) December 8, 2023

Drake, please stay out of this one.