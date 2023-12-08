Elephant Rumblings: A’s lose three prospects in Rule 5 Draft

Happy day, Athletics Nation!

The A’s got the top pick in the Rule 5 Draft this week, selecting pitcher Mitch Spence at the outset of the Major League phase of the proceedings. From there, they rather uncharacteristically sat out the minor league phase of the draft, resulting in a net loss of prospects on Wednesday.

Jason Burke at SI.com noted the A’s passivity with puzzlement. Players drawn from the Major League portion of the draft have to be kept on the 26-man roster for the whole 2024 season or be returned to the team that lost them. There is no such requirement for players taken in the minor league phase.

The A’s could have taken Brendan Hardy, who showed promise with the Mets’ lower minor league affiliates, posting 13.9 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 this year. But the A’s took a pass altogether and the Rockies nabbed Hardy.

Meanwhile, the A’s lost pitcher Calvin Coker to the Tigers, outfielder Moises Gallardo to the Nationals, and catcher Will Simoneit to the Phillies. The A’s farm system is ranked 26th by MLB Pipeline, but the team saw no need to take a chance on anyone besides Spence. Perhaps someone in our community can see the logic in this choice and share it with us.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

