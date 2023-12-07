Elephant Rumblings: A’s make their Rule 5 pick

Happy Thursday guys! The weekend is within reach.

Even though the MLB Draft lottery didn’t go the A’s way (again), luckily the Rule 5 Draft hasn’t shifted to the lottery system. That means, since the A’s had the worst record in the league, the team was guaranteed to pick first. And they made that pick yesterday afternoon.

The Athletics took Triple-A pitcher Mitch Spense from the New York Yankees, plucking a possible starting pitching option away from New York. The team has already said that they plan to give Spence a chance to win a starting job come spring:

A’s GM David Forst said Mitch Spence will come into Spring Training with a good opportunity to make the starting rotation. Also a chance for a bullpen role if he pitches well enough but there’s no rotation spot. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) December 6, 2023

You can now add Spence to the growing list of starting options the club is gathering in anticipation for next year. While he’s not a huge prospect, the A’s have had some big hits when dipping into the Rule 5 pool, the biggest hit being former outfielder Mark Canha. If the club can get anything even close to that kinda of production, they’ll be ecstatic. Spence places 23rd on the Athletics’ top prospects at MLB.com.

Spence doesn’t wow with amazing stuff but instead relies on command and control. Perhaps more importantly, he tossed 163 innings in 29 starts, so at the very least he could help soak up some innings for a club that is desperate to find a workhorse. And it’s not as though he can’t rack up the K’s; he had 153 strikeouts this past season between Double-A and Triple-A.

The club did also lose a few players in the minor-league portion of the draft;

Here’s the official rundown on the A’s Rule 5 Draft which included the club adding right-handed starter Mitch Spence and losing a trio of minor leaguers: pic.twitter.com/gp1VUGUV6g — Karl Buscheck (@KarlBuscheck) December 6, 2023

It’s never good to lose players from your system, but frankly this is the first time I had heard of these guys. Fairly confident we haven’t lost a future Hall-of-Famer.

TK might be heading North for his new team:

Free agent Tony Kemp presents a unique skill set, after finishing with more walks than strikeouts in 2023 while setting a career high with 15 stolen bases.



The Blue Jays are among the teams considering Kemp, a left-handed hitter, for a super utility role. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 6, 2023

David Forst was asked by Chris Townsend on @athleticscast24 if there wasn't a competition at a specific position for the 2024. No surprise, he said second base belongs to Zack Gelof. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) December 6, 2023

