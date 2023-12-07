 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s make their Rule 5 pick

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MiLB: APR 27 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Thursday guys! The weekend is within reach.

Even though the MLB Draft lottery didn’t go the A’s way (again), luckily the Rule 5 Draft hasn’t shifted to the lottery system. That means, since the A’s had the worst record in the league, the team was guaranteed to pick first. And they made that pick yesterday afternoon.

The Athletics took Triple-A pitcher Mitch Spense from the New York Yankees, plucking a possible starting pitching option away from New York. The team has already said that they plan to give Spence a chance to win a starting job come spring:

You can now add Spence to the growing list of starting options the club is gathering in anticipation for next year. While he’s not a huge prospect, the A’s have had some big hits when dipping into the Rule 5 pool, the biggest hit being former outfielder Mark Canha. If the club can get anything even close to that kinda of production, they’ll be ecstatic. Spence places 23rd on the Athletics’ top prospects at MLB.com.

Spence doesn’t wow with amazing stuff but instead relies on command and control. Perhaps more importantly, he tossed 163 innings in 29 starts, so at the very least he could help soak up some innings for a club that is desperate to find a workhorse. And it’s not as though he can’t rack up the K’s; he had 153 strikeouts this past season between Double-A and Triple-A.

The club did also lose a few players in the minor-league portion of the draft;

It’s never good to lose players from your system, but frankly this is the first time I had heard of these guys. Fairly confident we haven’t lost a future Hall-of-Famer.

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

TK might be heading North for his new team:

A nice little roundup:

No surprise:

“Happy” isn’t the word I would use…

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...