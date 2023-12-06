Oakland Athletics select right-hander Mitch Spence in the Rule 5 Draft

The Oakland Athletics selected right-hander Mitch Spence in the annual Rule 5 Draft. Spence is 25 years old and spent the 2023 season at Triple A for the Yankees.

We have selected RHP Mitch Spence from the Triple-A roster of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY) in the Major League phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. — Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 6, 2023

Spence was a 10th round pick by New York in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made 29 starts for Scranton last season and posted a 4.47 ERA and a 5.21 FIP in 163 innings. Spence isn’t overpowering, but has good control with just a 7.5 percent walk rate last season.

By rule, the A’s will have to keep Spence on their active roster for the entire season or offer him back to the Yankees.

On Spence, A’s GM David Forst said that he will go into the spring with a chance to win a spot in the rotation. Could also transition to a bullpen role.

Oakland lost catcher William Simoneit who was taken by the Phillies in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft.