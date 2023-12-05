Oakland Athletics get the No. 4 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft

MLB’s second annual lottery stung the Oakland Athletics again Tuesday as the team garnered the fourth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Oakland led the majors with 112 losses in 2023 and entered with an 18.3 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall selection. The Cleveland Guardians will get the first pick despite having just a 2 percent chance. The Cincinnati Reds made an even bigger leap as they entered the draft with just an 0.9 percent chance of claiming the top pick.
The @Athletics will have the No. 4 pick in the 2024 Draft.— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) December 5, 2023
Follow LIVE: https://t.co/gPa74y2s3a pic.twitter.com/JbSinCxnhq
The Mets, Yankees and Padres all had their picks move back 10 spots due to CBT penalties since they failed to land a top six pick in the lottery. Below is the complete draft order.
1. Guardians
2. Reds
3. Rockies
4. Athletics
5. White Sox
6. Royals
7. Cardinals
8. Angels
9. Pirates
10. Nationals
11. Tigers
12. Red Sox
13. Giants
14. Cubs
15. Mariners
16. Marlins
17. Brewers
18. Rays.
19. Mets
20. Blue Jays
21. Twins
22. Orioles
23. Dodgers
24. Braves
25. Padres
26. Yankees
27. Phillies
28. Astros
29. Diamondbacks
30. Rangers
Loading comments...