Oakland Athletics get the No. 4 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft

MLB’s second annual lottery stung the Oakland Athletics again Tuesday as the team garnered the fourth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Oakland led the majors with 112 losses in 2023 and entered with an 18.3 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall selection. The Cleveland Guardians will get the first pick despite having just a 2 percent chance. The Cincinnati Reds made an even bigger leap as they entered the draft with just an 0.9 percent chance of claiming the top pick.

The @Athletics will have the No. 4 pick in the 2024 Draft.



Follow LIVE: https://t.co/gPa74y2s3a pic.twitter.com/JbSinCxnhq — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) December 5, 2023

The Mets, Yankees and Padres all had their picks move back 10 spots due to CBT penalties since they failed to land a top six pick in the lottery. Below is the complete draft order.

1. Guardians

2. Reds

3. Rockies

4. Athletics

5. White Sox

6. Royals

7. Cardinals

8. Angels

9. Pirates

10. Nationals

11. Tigers

12. Red Sox

13. Giants

14. Cubs

15. Mariners

16. Marlins

17. Brewers

18. Rays.

19. Mets

20. Blue Jays

21. Twins

22. Orioles

23. Dodgers

24. Braves

25. Padres

26. Yankees

27. Phillies

28. Astros

29. Diamondbacks

30. Rangers