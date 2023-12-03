Elephant Rumblings: Winter Meetings get underway

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings will get underway in Nashville, Tennessee Sunday. If you are unfamiliar, the four-day meetings are a staple of baseball’s offseason and will bring a gathering of Front Office executives, agents and sometimes players for face-to-face meetings that shape the offseason.

The results of the Hall of Fame Contemporary Era ballot will be announced Sunday at the start of the meetings. For A’s fans, the biggest event will come on Tuesday when the second annual Draft Lottery will be held. Oakland, Kansas City and Colorado all have an 18.3 percent chance of landing the first overall selection. The meetings will close on Wednesday with the Rule 5 Draft.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Nevada journalists discuss A’s movehttps://t.co/XBPLsI3jFe — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) December 3, 2023

A day of golf for the Pedro Gomez Foundation. Few people impacted and influenced as many as Pedro. Missed every day pic.twitter.com/jo27sW9Qq4 — Vince Cotroneo (@CotroneoVince) December 2, 2023