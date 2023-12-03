 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Winter Meetings get underway

News and notes for the A’s and Major League Baseball as the Winter Meetings get underway

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics on 2009 MLB Draft Day

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings will get underway in Nashville, Tennessee Sunday. If you are unfamiliar, the four-day meetings are a staple of baseball’s offseason and will bring a gathering of Front Office executives, agents and sometimes players for face-to-face meetings that shape the offseason.

The results of the Hall of Fame Contemporary Era ballot will be announced Sunday at the start of the meetings. For A’s fans, the biggest event will come on Tuesday when the second annual Draft Lottery will be held. Oakland, Kansas City and Colorado all have an 18.3 percent chance of landing the first overall selection. The meetings will close on Wednesday with the Rule 5 Draft.

