2024 Oakland Athletics Spring Training Schedule

The Oakland Athletics will head to Arizona in mid-February where they will begin preparations for the 2024 season. The A’s will begin Cactus League play on Saturday, February 24 against the Colorado Rockies. Oakland has 33 games scheduled and will wrap up spring camp on Saturday, March 23 against the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland will play a pair of exhibition games against the San Francisco Giants on March 25 and 26 before beginning the regular season schedule.

Game times are set for all of Oakland’s spring schedule. We will add broadcast and streaming info as it becomes available.