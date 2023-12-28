 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: 2024 fast approaching

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Welcome to Thursday, AN!

Beat writer Martin Gallegos took some time to write up a nice article about what to expect for the A’s during the upcoming 2024 season. If you haven’t read it, it’s a quick little read that gives you a feeling for where the team is at this point in the rebuild.

In it he has both predictions and opinions. In short, the piece discusses some of the things A’s fans will be watching intently, including closer duties, breakout candidate, and his prospect to watch for the upcoming year. And as a nice little dessert, we get his prediction on who the next A’s All-Star is going to be. If you have time, give it a look and comment your thoughts and own predictions down below!

