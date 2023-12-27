 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Chad Smith, Conner Capel sign with NL teams

By DanielTatomer
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s and Mets continue to experience significant player migration between their organizations. Earlier this month, the A’s signed former Mets reliever Trevor Gott to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Yesterday, the Mets got a former Athletics reliever, signing Chad Smith to a minor league deal. Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors noted that Smith will be a non-roster invitee at the Mets’ Spring Training camp in 2024.

Smith has induced grounders at an impressive 55.2% rate in just over 30 MLB innings since 2022, but he’s also walked batters over 15% of the time, contributing to a 7.11 ERA in his limited Big League play. The A’s outrighted Smith after the 2023 season, but apparently, the Mets see enough positive potential to give the 28-year-old righty a shot in their system.

Nick Deeds at MLB Trade Rumors reported on the Reds’ new minor league deal with former A’s outfielder Conner Capel. The 26-year-old made a splash upon his arrival in Oakland late in the 2022 season. Claimed off waivers from the Cardinals, Capel slashed .371/.425/.600 in his final 13 games last year, earning him a spot on the A’s 2023 Opening Day roster.

Unfortunately, Capel failed to earn his keep through the long haul of the 2023 season despite a respectable 109 wRC+ in 86 plate appearances with the A’s. His performance at the Triple-A level was mediocre, the A’s outrighted Capel in August, and he subsequently became a minor league free agent. He will now embark on a difficult path back to the Big Leagues in Cincinnati’s crowded system.

