Elephant Rumblings: Post-Christmas lull at full throttle

Hello everyone! Hope all of you had a great holiday yesterday, and that your new year is filled with positives.
Sadly there isn’t much news with our Oakland Athletics right now as the dead part of the offseason is here. Hopefully we get some baseball news in the coming days, and hopefully we see a new name or two joining the roster. You can’t imagine Trevor Gott is the only addition the club makes this off-season, right? Right??
MLB News
- Ohtani gifts teammates’ wife silver Porsche in exchange for #17
- Mariners sign catcher Mitch Garver to 2-year deal
- Ryan Minor, who famously replaced Cal Ripken Jr., passes away at 49
- Red Sox, Angels interested in Teoscar Hernandez
- Alex Verdugo ready for “fresh start” with Yankees
- Astros, Blue Jays, Pirates, Yankees continue to pursue Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez
- MLB to implement changes to pitch clock, basepaths
Best of twitter
We got a couple birthdays, ya’ll:
Happy Birthday Rickey pic.twitter.com/CWYOZrFBZM— Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 25, 2023
HBD, Zach! pic.twitter.com/mAckIKKnSe— Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 25, 2023
What do you guys think?
Which team is baseball’s villain heading into 2024?— Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) December 24, 2023
