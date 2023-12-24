Twas the night before Christmas

When all through the house

Not a creature was spending

Not even a louse

The stockings were hung

by the chimney with care

Hoping $1.1 billion

would somehow be there

The Kavals were nestled

all snug in their castle

while actual renderings

seemed a bit of a hassle

Now Fisher! Now Manfred!

Lombardi on now!

Our quest for Las Vegas

is holier than Thao!

But the mayor is smarter

than your average bear

For her toughness and savvy

Rob did not prepare

“Call your team something else,

leave our A’s just the same”

Will you be in the desert

on a horse with no name?

We’re broke, soon we’re homeless

and haven’t a clue

So we plow our sleigh forward

as if really we knew

where the hell we’ll be playing

in 4/25

Or if ever a stadium

will actually arrive

Build the park on 9 acres?

Have you seen a damn map?

(Have you seen anyone lately

shop at the Gap?)

Will they knock down the Bally’s

then try to arrest us

when we cough and complain

about all the asbestos?

Yes 9 acres are waiting,

if a bit of a travel

That fresh wing of hell

built for Fisher and Kaval

On Muller! On Hoglund!

Besides having Gelof

This group is your rebuild

upon the big selloff?

Free agents just laugh

after Forst makes his offers

when “floating a concept”

because of bare coffers

The Dodgers are thriving

with their fun store bought-ery

The A’s just more screwed by

bad luck in the lottery

Yet Boyle and Miller

and also Hernaiz

Offer visions of sugar plums

and better days

Now Butler! Now Soderstrom!

Next we’ll see Clarke!

If the A’s contend soon

wouldn’t that be a lark?

With St. Nick played by Allen

we’ll fight the good fight

Happy A’s-mas to all

and to all a good night

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, AN! However anything shakes down, we still always have each other. Or something sappy like that.