Elephant Rumblings: Luis Morales a prospect to watch in 2024

The Oakland Athletics saw several of their top prospects make their major league debuts for the club in 2023. That trend could continue next season with Darell Hernaiz, Denzel Clarke and others. Another name to keep an eye on is right-hander Luis Morales, who was signed by the A’s during the 2023 international signing period and moved across four levels to end the season at High A. Morales was recently featured by MLB Pipeline as a prospect to watch for the 2024 season.

Morales (A’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline) was considered to be the best pitching prospect of the 2023 international market, and he certainly pitched like it last season. The 21-year-old Cuban righty flashed electric stuff across four levels and finished the year at High-A Lansing, combining for a 2.86 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 44 innings. With a repertoire that features a fastball that can reach up to 99 mph, a fading changeup and a crisp breaking ball, Morales could continue his rapid ascent through the system in 2024, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him knocking on the door of the big leagues or even breaking through by the end of next season.

