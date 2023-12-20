Elephant Rumblings: A’s agree to terms with Trevor Gott

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s heralded a new deal with veteran reliever Trevor Gott last week, and yesterday it was made official.

Welcome to the Green and Gold, Trevor!



We have agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Gott on a one-year contract for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/Sj0GI3JN7A — Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 19, 2023

The righty has signed a one year, $1.5 million contract with the A’s per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com. He was projected to make $2 million in 2024 per Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors, but the Mets, whose bullpen Gott spent the latter half of the 2023 season in, opted to non-tender the 31-year-old. The A’s will be Gott’s seventh Big League team since he debuted with the Angels in 2015.

Gallegos notes that Gott is now the most experienced pitcher on the A’s roster, but this is only true in terms of service time: Paul Blackburn has logged 353 MLB innings to Gott’s 243⅔. Gott has a career 8.20 K/9, 3.25 BB/9, and an FIP of 4.24.

Last season, Gott showed signs of progression with 9.62 K/9, 3.28 BB/9, and 3.20 FIP in 58 innings with the Mariners and Mets. His unremarkable 4.19 ERA and eyebrow-raising 1.41 WHIP may have resulted from some bad luck, as batters averaged .343 on balls in play, significantly higher than Gott’s career .288 BABIP. Gallegos also mentioned that Gott’s barrel rate ranked in the 92nd percentile in 2023.

All in all, Gott seems like a good get for an A’s bullpen that definitely needs reinforcement. He should be one of the A’s better relievers in 2024 and could be in the mix for closing duties.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: A's sign free agent Trevor Gott, RHP Devin Sweet claimed off waivers by SF, RHPs Gerardo Reyes, Gerson Moreno & Michel Otanez signed MiLB deals/sent to LV, RHP Mitch Spence taken by A’s in Rule-5 draft… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 20, 2023

The A’s don’t wanna hear it. Apparently they turned off replies to their X account yesterday, but later re-enabled the feature after a huge backlash that any dummy should have seen coming.

The @Athletics official account has disabled the reply option. Not only do they not spend money on players, but they are now turning off the ability for fans to engage with the players they do add.



This is not good for growth of the game. I feel bad for the A's social employees. pic.twitter.com/bYGLApDswZ — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) December 19, 2023

Apropos, a well-played meme.

A worthy cause.

So glad to pass this along from Julie Giambi and the rest of the Giambi family, the Jeremy Giambi Fund is a great organization working to save lives, and if you’re looking to make year-end donations, please consider this worthy cause, link here: https://t.co/sIKa9sxEeU — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 19, 2023

New season is right around the corner.