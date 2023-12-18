A’s roster moves: Devin Sweet claimed by Giants

The Athletics announced today that righty reliever Devin Sweet was claimed off waivers by the rival Giants:

RHP Devin Sweet has been claimed off waivers by San Francisco. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) December 18, 2023

Sweet initially came to Oakland after being claimed on waivers from the Seattle Mariners in July. He had just made his big league debut with them (2 games) before being designated for assignment and then being claimed by the Green & Gold.

His stint with the club did not go smoothly however. In five September appearances for the A’s Sweet had a 10.80 ERA in just 6 2⁄ 3 innings. His first couple relief appearances were solid but he yielded eight runs in his final three games. Not the best way to end the year.

The A’s needed space for the recently signed Trevor Gott, who is basically assured a bullpen spot come Opening Day. Sweet has had solid numbers in Triple-A and would have served as an intriguing depth piece for a bullpen in transition. Instead he’ll head across the bay and join San Francisco. Oakland is trying to stockpile interesting arms but it’s not the biggest loss in the world. Best of luck to Sweet in San Francisco.