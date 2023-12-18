Elephant Rumblings: Opening Day boycott taking shape

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s now seem fully committed to their relocation plan, and MLB owners have unanimously blessed the move to Vegas. But many A’s fans plan to continue protesting in 2024 to make the process as painful as possible for owner John Fisher, both financially and in the arena of public opinion.

Jason Burke at SI.com detailed the plans taking shape for an Opening Day boycott on March 28, 2024, when the A’s will host Stephen Vogt and the Cleveland Guardians.

Wow, y'all are really hitting that donate button hard!



Help us make March 28th 2024 look like thishttps://t.co/LFZlfnXXp9 pic.twitter.com/YHQyfBecVa — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) December 16, 2023

The effort encourages fans not to attend the game, but rather mass outside the Coliseum with banners of protest unfurled, as depicted in the AI-generated image above in Hal the Hot Dog Guy’s tweet. Fans will also be urged not to park in the Coliseum lot. If the effort is robust enough, this boycott could cost Fisher an estimated $1 million.

The Oakland 68’s are supporting the effort by raising funds to make the banners, which will be given away in the parking lot on the day of the boycott. Each $5 donated at the 68’s website will provide one “SELL” banner.

We may not be able to stop John Fisher from taking the A’s away from Oakland, but in keeping up the pressure, fans can make the process a real walk of shame and highlight what a betrayal the move is to A’s fans, the City of Oakland, and all of baseball.

