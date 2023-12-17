 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: All-MLB teams revealed

News and notes for the Oakland Athletics and Major League Baseball.

By Kris Willis
All-MLB Team Show presented by MGM Rewards Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball wrapped up its 2023 Awards Season Saturday night with the announcement of the winners of the Hank Aaron Awards while also revealing the All-MLB teams. MVP winners Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. took home the Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the best offensive performer in each league.

The league also revealed the All-MLB first and second team selections. The World Series champion Texas Rangers led the way with six All-MLB selections with infield duo Marcus Semien and Corey Seager taking home first-team honors. The Atlanta Braves had five selections, including three first-team selections in Acuña, Austin Riley and Spencer Strider.

