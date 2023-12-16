Elephant Rumblings: A’s agree to deal with Trevor Gott

The Oakland Athletics agreed to a major league deal with Trevor Gott today, according to Keith Law of the Athletic. The value of the contract isn’t known yet.

The 31-year-old righty spent the first half of the 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners, putting up solid numbers in relief, throwing 29 innings with 32 strikeouts, 8 walks, and a 4.03 ERA/2.98 FIP that was larger driven by a sky-high .343 BABIP. Never thrifty (except the time below), Steve Cohen’s New York Mets found that production desirable enough that, on top of sending over a recently DFA’d southpaw reliever, he allowed Jerry Dipoto to throw in struggling swingman Chris Flexen just to shed his $3.9 million salary. The Mets immediately designated Flexen for assignment.

Gott put up slightly worse numbers in New York but was largely what the Mets knew they were getting, which made their decision to non-tender him on an even lower total $2 million salary fairly puzzling. Nevertheless, he’ll have step into the A’s mostly unproven bullpen with a good shot to be 2024 Trevor May, at least on the field (hard to live up to his personality).

Mark Kotsay will likely start with a closer by committee with Gott alongside one or two of Mason Miller, Lucas Erceg, and Dany Jimenez. If he can separate himself from the competition with reliably strong results, he can rack up saves to either secure himself an even better payday next offseason or get dealt to a playoff contender at the deadline. Either way, it’s a win for both parties.

In order to sign Gott, the A’s will need to designate a player for assignment since their 40-man roster is full. It’ll likely be a pitcher as there are now at least 20 players fighting for ten spots on Oakland’s pitching staff — three in the rotation and seven in the bullpen. Adrian Martinez, Devin Sweet, and Angel Felipe are lowest on the depth chart so it’ll likely be one of them.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Different philopophies for sure.

A’s ownership watching the small-market Royals go out and spend $100M+ on free agents this offseason… pic.twitter.com/4rwh5sTsva — OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) December 15, 2023

They may not have their star, but they might have found a fan-favorite.

Jung Hoo Lee’s first remarks, in English: “Hello Giants, my name is Jung Hoo Lee, Grandson of the Wind, from Korea.” — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) December 15, 2023

Quick, someone use AI to generate a recruiting pitch from Catfish Hunter.