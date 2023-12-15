Elephant Rumblings: A’s agree to pay for Coliseum stake

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

In 2019, the A’s bought a 50% stake in the Coliseum site from Alameda County in case they needed it as a fallback option for a new stadium. The price was $85 million, and the current balance remaining on the sale is $45 million. Given the team’s abrupt abandonment of its stated intention to remain “Rooted in Oakland,” one might have been reasonably skeptical that owner John Fisher would make good on the team’s obligations.

But yesterday, John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the A’s have confirmed their commitment to pay the remainder they owe. This confirmation came in a letter to Alameda County Board of Supervisors president Nate Miley. Last week, the county sent notice to Fisher that the remaining sum was due by May 14, which will mark 180 days from the MLB owners’ unanimous vote to approve the A’s plan to move to Las Vegas.

Originally, the sale agreement laid out a schedule that would require the A’s to make three annual $15 million payments through January 2026 to satisfy the debt. But the agreement also contained a clause that requires the A’s to pay in full within 180 days of announcing a move from Oakland. The county apparently deemed the owners’ vote to have triggered that clause, and the A’s appear to be going along with it.

On one hand, this news seems to reinforce the probability that the Oakland Athletics will indeed follow through with their relocation plan. But at least they won’t try to skip town without picking up their tab for the purchase of the Coliseum grounds.

