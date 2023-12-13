 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s 2024 coaching staff continues to take shape

MLB news roundup

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

A pair of coaches from the A’s minor league affiliates will be joining the Big League coaching staff in 2024, per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com.

Bobby Crosby is well known to A’s fans. He was the A’s first round pick in 2001, won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2004, and continued to play for the A’s, primarily as shortstop, through 2009.

Crosby has been coaching the Double-A Midland Rockhounds since 2021, but was called up to serve as the A’s first-base coach next year. He is inheriting the position from Mike Aldrete, who will join Chris Cron as a hitting coach for the A’s next year.

Crosby managed rising Athletics stars like Zack Gelof, Tyler Soderstrom, and Lawrence Butler at Midland. He also played for the A’s alongside manager Mark Kotsay, so Bobby should immediately feel right at home with the A’s.

The A’s are also adding Mike Hubbs as bullpen coach. Once a Dodgers’ 16th round Draft pick, Hubbs spent his first year with the A’s organization as a Minor League pitching performance coach. Hubbs also worked for two years in pitching development with the Detroit Tigers and coached at the collegiate level for 20 years. He will be replacing outgoing bullpen coach Mike McCarthy.

Best of luck to Bobby Crosby and Mike Hubbs in 2024!

