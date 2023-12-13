Elephant Rumblings: A’s 2024 coaching staff continues to take shape

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
A pair of coaches from the A’s minor league affiliates will be joining the Big League coaching staff in 2024, per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com.
Bobby Crosby is well known to A’s fans. He was the A’s first round pick in 2001, won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2004, and continued to play for the A’s, primarily as shortstop, through 2009.
Crosby has been coaching the Double-A Midland Rockhounds since 2021, but was called up to serve as the A’s first-base coach next year. He is inheriting the position from Mike Aldrete, who will join Chris Cron as a hitting coach for the A’s next year.
Crosby managed rising Athletics stars like Zack Gelof, Tyler Soderstrom, and Lawrence Butler at Midland. He also played for the A’s alongside manager Mark Kotsay, so Bobby should immediately feel right at home with the A’s.
The A’s are also adding Mike Hubbs as bullpen coach. Once a Dodgers’ 16th round Draft pick, Hubbs spent his first year with the A’s organization as a Minor League pitching performance coach. Hubbs also worked for two years in pitching development with the Detroit Tigers and coached at the collegiate level for 20 years. He will be replacing outgoing bullpen coach Mike McCarthy.
Best of luck to Bobby Crosby and Mike Hubbs in 2024!
- Today in Baseball History
Best of X:
Pitching projection.
A’s wanna add more pitching but here’s how the staff could look on opening day:— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 12, 2023
SP – Blackburn, Sears, Medina, Spence + FA SP TBD
RP – Miller, Erceg, Jimenez, Jackson, Martinez, Tarnok, Muller, Newcomb
IL – Waldichuk
They're gonna need length in the pen. Muller's out of options.
Well played, sir.
Apparently the Dodgers offer was quite similar. https://t.co/ls36ezfE8M— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) December 11, 2023
PBL tryout camp announced.
WE ARE HOLDING TWO PRESEASON TRYOUT CAMPS!! Want your shot at playing professional baseball? Our Florida tryout camp will be held February 9-11 and our Arizona camp will be April 16-18! More details and how to register below ⬇️https://t.co/BHQ3XGVMoK pic.twitter.com/LFZoidBScF— Pioneer Baseball League (@PBL1939) December 12, 2023
