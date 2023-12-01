Ken Waldichuk dealing with elbow injury

The Oakland Athletics provided an injury update on left-hander Ken Waldichuk Friday. Waldichuk experienced some discomfort in his left elbow after the regular season was over. He underwent an MRI and further examinations which revealed a flexor tendon strain and a UCL sprain.

Waldichuk opted to go with a conservative treatment for the injury which included a Tenex procedure on October 17 and a follow up PRP injection in his flexor tendon on October 24. He is currently doing physical therapy and his timeline to resume throwing is still to be determined.

The A’s acquired Waldichuk from the Yankees in the trade that sent Frankie Montas to New York at the deadline in 2022. He began the 2023 season in Oakland’s rotation, but struggled and was subsequently demoted to the bullpen. He rejoined the rotation after the All-Star break and pitched better posting a 4.04 ERA and a 4.44 FIP over his final 69 innings.

If healthy, he will be among the group of pitchers that will compete for a spot in the rotation during the spring. Obviously the situation with his elbow casts some doubt on that. Hopefully the conservative treatments will be effective, but anytime the UCL is involved, Tommy John surgery is always a possibility.