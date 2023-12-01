Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Back in May, the A’s slapped together this rendering of a stadium on the Vegas Strip that was quickly acknowledged to be a meaningless placeholder.

“But one story that hasn’t gotten as much attention is one that could kill the A’s stadium outright. Where will they get the funding?”



Still waiting for Fisher to put pen to paper. Unless he cuts a lot of corners, IMHO stadium will cost more than $1.5B.https://t.co/IP3JtuoEnA — STM (@SactownKingsFan) November 28, 2023

But apparently, the A’s will release a new rendering on Monday, and this time it’s for real! Pinky swear!

I’m not actually in a position to make that promise, but according to Mick Akers at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the A’s are expected to unveil new renderings and announce a designer for the stadium project at an event scheduled for 2 PM PT on Monday at the Stan Fulton building at UNLV.

Along with A’s owner John Fisher, dignitaries such as Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and state labor union leaders are expected to be on hand for the event.

A’s president Dave Kaval recently cited the Rangers’ Globe Life Field as a possible template for the A’s stadium design, which will purportedly be shoehorned into a nine acre area where the Tropicana hotel and resort currently sits.

The A’s have indicated that construction should begin in the spring of 2025 and be complete in time for the 2028 MLB season. The team still needs to secure over $1 billion to fund the project, for which the Nevada Legislature has approved $380 million in public funding.

So with next week’s big reveal to look forward to, I’m sure you’ll have a wonderful weekend, AN.

Shout out to new Ballers exec!

A special message to our new Ballers family from World Series Champion and our EVP of Baseball Ops Don Wakamatsu! pic.twitter.com/Rt4NRi5jIF — Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) November 30, 2023

Hopefully tickets will sell as briskly as these ballcaps did.

Sorry we ran out! The response has been overwhelming and we’re so grateful!@Oaklandish tells us this is one of the fasted drops to sell out EVER.



We’re working overtime to restock & preordering is up!



Let’s Go Oakland! https://t.co/k4jJvWFODJ https://t.co/IakbLEJXgz — Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) November 30, 2023

Proceeds from the Oakland Postcard initiative paid forward to Schools Over Stadiums.