Elephant Rumblings: A’s to unveil new ballpark renderings on Monday

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Back in May, the A’s slapped together this rendering of a stadium on the Vegas Strip that was quickly acknowledged to be a meaningless placeholder.

But apparently, the A’s will release a new rendering on Monday, and this time it’s for real! Pinky swear!

I’m not actually in a position to make that promise, but according to Mick Akers at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the A’s are expected to unveil new renderings and announce a designer for the stadium project at an event scheduled for 2 PM PT on Monday at the Stan Fulton building at UNLV.

Along with A’s owner John Fisher, dignitaries such as Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and state labor union leaders are expected to be on hand for the event.

A’s president Dave Kaval recently cited the Rangers’ Globe Life Field as a possible template for the A’s stadium design, which will purportedly be shoehorned into a nine acre area where the Tropicana hotel and resort currently sits.

The A’s have indicated that construction should begin in the spring of 2025 and be complete in time for the 2028 MLB season. The team still needs to secure over $1 billion to fund the project, for which the Nevada Legislature has approved $380 million in public funding.

So with next week’s big reveal to look forward to, I’m sure you’ll have a wonderful weekend, AN.

