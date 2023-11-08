2023 Oakland Athletics Season in Review

The Oakland Athletics used a record number of players during the 2023 season. The A’s rotated through a number of aging veterans before going with many of their young prospects during the second half. Over the next couple of months, we are going to be recapping every player that spent time on Oakland’s 40-man roster at any point during the 2023 season.

Athletics Player Reviews

