Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

MLB owners are expected to vote on the A’s Las Vegas relocation plan next week, and conventional wisdom suggests that A’s owner John Fisher can count on his counterparts around the league to back his interests. But Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, the City Council, and A’s fans all converged on City Hall yesterday to make one last appeal ahead of the vote.

Per Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle, Mayor Thao appealed directly to owners to vote “no” on the relocation plan, touting the work she and other city leaders had done to help the A’s succeed in getting a new ballpark built at a proposed Howard Terminal development site before the team abruptly pulled out of negotiations with the city. Those efforts included securing more than $400 million for essential offsite infrastructure.

A’s fans packed the City Council chambers to show solidarity with the mayor, dressed in green and gold t-shirts emblazoned with the word “STAY.”

“Stay in Oakland” chants breaking out in the City Council chambers. pic.twitter.com/FN28YDAfZE — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 7, 2023

The City Council capped off the proceedings by voting 7-0 in favor of a resolution that the A’s belong in Oakland and that the council supports all of the approvals the city has secured for the Howard Terminal development.

The Oakland City Council UNANIMOUSLY passed their resolution affirming that the A’s belong in Oakland. Shows Mayor, City Council, Port, and local labor all united and ready to play ball with MLB. Rarely get this many entities in lockstep like that. The fans packed the chambers. pic.twitter.com/Jf0I09IZDI — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 8, 2023

Yesterday’s event felt like a Hail Mary, but it’s definitely a shot worth taking. If the relocation plan is approved next week, yet another major hurdle between John Fisher and his goal to move the team to Las Vegas will have been cleared. So we may as well hope for a miracle.

Kotsay will stay, but coaching changes are expected for 2024.

Re: Mark Kotsay's coaching staff, Forst said he expects a couple of changes on the coaching staff. A's hope to finalize that staff by the end of this week. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) November 7, 2023

Two dozen-plus A’s minor leaguers became free agents.

Strong showings for Muncy, Salinas yesterday.

A’S IN THE AFL (11/7):

SS Max Muncy 1-3, 2B, HBP, SB

RHP Royber Salinas 4 IP/0 ER/6 K/Win

Mesa Solar Sox win 7-3 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) November 8, 2023

Money never an object for the Mets.

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen unveils $8 billion, 50-acre investment around CitiField.



Will include a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino + sportsbook, restaurants, bars and a live music venue. Also 20 acres of public park space. pic.twitter.com/iMmvFcOtmc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 7, 2023

