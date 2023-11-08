 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Mayor, City Council, fans show resolve to keep A’s in Oakland

MLB news roundup

Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

MLB owners are expected to vote on the A’s Las Vegas relocation plan next week, and conventional wisdom suggests that A’s owner John Fisher can count on his counterparts around the league to back his interests. But Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, the City Council, and A’s fans all converged on City Hall yesterday to make one last appeal ahead of the vote.

Per Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle, Mayor Thao appealed directly to owners to vote “no” on the relocation plan, touting the work she and other city leaders had done to help the A’s succeed in getting a new ballpark built at a proposed Howard Terminal development site before the team abruptly pulled out of negotiations with the city. Those efforts included securing more than $400 million for essential offsite infrastructure.

A’s fans packed the City Council chambers to show solidarity with the mayor, dressed in green and gold t-shirts emblazoned with the word “STAY.”

The City Council capped off the proceedings by voting 7-0 in favor of a resolution that the A’s belong in Oakland and that the council supports all of the approvals the city has secured for the Howard Terminal development.

Yesterday’s event felt like a Hail Mary, but it’s definitely a shot worth taking. If the relocation plan is approved next week, yet another major hurdle between John Fisher and his goal to move the team to Las Vegas will have been cleared. So we may as well hope for a miracle.

