Athletics exercise Mark Kotsay’s option for 2025

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday morning that they have picked up the club option on manager Mark Kotsay’s contract for the 2025 season. Kotsay has reportedly received permission to interview for the Mets managerial opening and possibly could have been a candidate for the Astros as well. This announcement signifies that he will be returning to the bench for the A’s for the 2024 season and perhaps beyond.

Kotsay took over as manager for the A’s at the start of the 2022 season at the start of their tear down. The club has lost 100+ games in each of his two seasons and Kotsay is 110-214 overall.