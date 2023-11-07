2023 Athletics Season in Review: Domingo Acevedo

Domingo Acevedo put together a good season for the Oakland Athletics out of the bullpen in 2022. However, he struggled to regain his form in 2023 while struggling with a back injury and was eventually released from the organization.

How Acquired

The A’s originally signed Acevedo in November of 2020. He was released in July of 2021, but re-signed on a minor league deal two days later. Oakland released him again on August 22 of this season.

What were the expectations

Acevedo posted a 3.33 ERA and a 3.46 FIP in 67 2⁄ 3 innings out of the bullpen for the A’s in 2022. He came into the spring looking to play a big role in the 2023 bullpen.

2023 Results

Acevedo never looked right this season and he was placed on the injured list on April 12 with a strained back. He returned in late April, but continued to struggle and was designated for assignment. He cleared waivers, but continued to struggle at Las Vegas before hitting the injured list again. The team released him on August 22. He appeared in nine games for Oakland in 2023 and allowed 11 runs in 9 1/3 innings.

What went right? What went wrong?

Acevedo’s 2023 campaign is just a reminder of the volatility of relief pitchers in general. He pitched well in a cameo appearance in 2021 and then was one of their more reliable options in 2022. Perhaps the back injury played a part in his struggles this season because something was clearly off. The velocity was still there and he wasn’t walking guys, but his strikeouts took a hit and he certainly wasn’t fooling anyone.

2024 Outlook

Acevedo will turn 30 in March and it won’t be surprising to see him get another opportunity somewhere given his past success.