Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Prospects don’t always live up to expectations. Jurickson Profar was once baseball’s top prospect. Ten years later, he’s managed to stay in the big leagues, but has never been an All-Star. Profar has been good for 4.2 career fWAR in 961 MLB appearances.

Tyler Soderstrom graduated to MLB at the top of the A’s prospect list, but now we’re holding our breath, nervously hoping that Sodie pans out after putting up a 35 wRC+ in his debut season.

Jason Burke at SI.com recounted the fizzling out of the A’s once-prized international signee, Lazaro Armenteros. He was a top-5 prospect in 2019, but has persisted in striking out at such an alarming rate that he’s fallen of the organization’s top-30 list altogether.

However, Armenteros made it to AA in 2023 and lowered his K rate to 32.8%. That’s still an awful lot of strikeouts, but a substantial improvement over the 43.4% K rate the 24-year-old outfielder posted in High-A through 2022.

The A’s are apparently not ready to give up on Armenteros just yet. Per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com, Lazaro will be added to the A’s 40-man roster to protect him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft. Perhaps 2024 will be the year he figures things out and surges back up the prospect ratings.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Miller gets high ninja praise.

Can confirm that this dude made a lot of grown men paid lots of money to hit baseballs look like little boys who were just waiting for their hot dog & soda after their tee ball game. ABSOLUTELY DOMINANT stuff with a capacity for the craft. One of the many things I look forward 2 https://t.co/Z946XeRcbD — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) November 4, 2023

A Neuse finish to the Japan Series.

A's and Dodgers legend Sheldon Neuse just took Yoshinobu Yamamoto oppo for the lead in Game 6 of the Japan Series pic.twitter.com/qcON95E7bD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 4, 2023

There’s a new Pinder across the bay.

Chase Pinder, brother of former A’s infielder Chad - who was an underrated key to those 2018-20 playoff teams - has signed a non-roster minor league deal with the Giants. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) November 4, 2023

Manaea to test the market.