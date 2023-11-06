 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s to add Lazaro Armenteros to 40-man roster

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Prospects don’t always live up to expectations. Jurickson Profar was once baseball’s top prospect. Ten years later, he’s managed to stay in the big leagues, but has never been an All-Star. Profar has been good for 4.2 career fWAR in 961 MLB appearances.

Tyler Soderstrom graduated to MLB at the top of the A’s prospect list, but now we’re holding our breath, nervously hoping that Sodie pans out after putting up a 35 wRC+ in his debut season.

Jason Burke at SI.com recounted the fizzling out of the A’s once-prized international signee, Lazaro Armenteros. He was a top-5 prospect in 2019, but has persisted in striking out at such an alarming rate that he’s fallen of the organization’s top-30 list altogether.

However, Armenteros made it to AA in 2023 and lowered his K rate to 32.8%. That’s still an awful lot of strikeouts, but a substantial improvement over the 43.4% K rate the 24-year-old outfielder posted in High-A through 2022.

The A’s are apparently not ready to give up on Armenteros just yet. Per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com, Lazaro will be added to the A’s 40-man roster to protect him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft. Perhaps 2024 will be the year he figures things out and surges back up the prospect ratings.

