Elephant Rumblings: Oakland Invites A’s Fans to Tuesday Press Conference Urging Team to “STAY”

The city’s encouraging fans to come wearing the new green “STAY” shirts.

By JToster
It’s Friday and the offseason is slowly heating up to a simmer. A plethora of option decisions have been made the past couple of days and the free agency picture is becoming clearer, not that it matters much for the bargain-hunting Oakland Athletics.

However, A’s fans do have something to get excited about soon. Oakland’s City Council has scheduled a vote next Tuesday on a resolution that urges that A’s to stay in Oakland where they belong. The resolution emphasizes the city’s desire for the team to build a new stadium in Oakland as well as the work and progress it’s made toward that oob.

The City, along with the Port of Oakland, have a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. that day prior to the 4 p.m. City Council meeting to rally support for and draw attention to the resolution’s goals. Oakland is encouraging as many A’s fans as possible to attend the event and wear the newly released “STAY” t-shirts, a spinoff of this season’s infamous “SELL” shirts.

If you’re attending the event and can’t get your own “STAY” shirt, the Oakland 68s will be handing out a 150 of them at the press conference on Tuesday.

Whether or not you’re able to get your hands on a “STAY” shirt, show up for the city and make some noise to urge the A’s to stay in Oakland!

