Elephant Rumblings: Oakland Invites A’s Fans to Tuesday Press Conference Urging Team to “STAY”

It’s Friday and the offseason is slowly heating up to a simmer. A plethora of option decisions have been made the past couple of days and the free agency picture is becoming clearer, not that it matters much for the bargain-hunting Oakland Athletics.

However, A’s fans do have something to get excited about soon. Oakland’s City Council has scheduled a vote next Tuesday on a resolution that urges that A’s to stay in Oakland where they belong. The resolution emphasizes the city’s desire for the team to build a new stadium in Oakland as well as the work and progress it’s made toward that oob.

The City, along with the Port of Oakland, have a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. that day prior to the 4 p.m. City Council meeting to rally support for and draw attention to the resolution’s goals. Oakland is encouraging as many A’s fans as possible to attend the event and wear the newly released “STAY” t-shirts, a spinoff of this season’s infamous “SELL” shirts.

BIG A's NEWS: The @PortofOakland and City officials will join forces on Tuesday. @Kaplan4Oakland has moved forward a resolution regarding the joint effort to provide a reduced scale home for the team at Howard Terminal. There will be a press conference and we're urging fans to… pic.twitter.com/YsLyHaOicy — Michael Colbruno ☮️ (@MikeOpera) November 3, 2023

If you’re attending the event and can’t get your own “STAY” shirt, the Oakland 68s will be handing out a 150 of them at the press conference on Tuesday.

We are bringing 150 stAy shirts to the Oakland City Hall press conference on 11/7. They will be given out to fans on a first come first serve basis.



Whether you are coming or not, please consider donating to our efforts to create and fund them at https://t.co/WvVf66Bdsb pic.twitter.com/FjPreigvg8 — Oakland 68s (@Oakland68s) November 3, 2023

Whether or not you’re able to get your hands on a “STAY” shirt, show up for the city and make some noise to urge the A’s to stay in Oakland!

Max Muncy makes the Fall Stars roster.

