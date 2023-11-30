Elephant Rumblings: Spring Training roster invites

Happy Thursday everyone!

We’ve been in the official offseason for a bit now but nothing major has happened yet. No major signings, no major trades, just a few small moves here and there. The smallest of which could probably be attributed to the Athletics.

That being said, we got our first taste of Spring Training 2024. The club announced the first players that have been invited to join the big league club at the beginning of the baseball season:

The Oakland A’s announced 22 non-roster invitees to Spring Training today. The list includes 13 players who were in the A’s organization last year and nine players signed to minor league contracts this offseason. The complete list: pic.twitter.com/TyklMTViS8 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) November 29, 2023

Athletics Nation already made a deep dive into the list but the highlights are former 1st-rounders Jacob Wilson and Daniel Susac. Spring Training figures to be another youth-filled camp that will help gauge the progress of the young guys in the organization. Hopefully we see these guys make noise come March, take charge of their chances, and make the coaching staff take notice. The youth movement has already begun, but we fans are ready for the team to take it into overdrive. The future of this baseball team is coming sooner than later, let’s get this thing into overdrive.

For those of us who love radio, this is a loss:

Morning-show co-host Paul McCaffrey, nighttime host F.P. Santangelo and a morning-show producer have been let go by KNBR Radio (104.5 FM and 680 AM).https://t.co/UKByQxHIfE — Sporting Green (@SportingGreenSF) November 30, 2023

What Oakland fan was seriously getting excited about the Adelson’s taking over the A’s?

I missed A's fans getting excited about this yesterday. Ain't no one spending $2 billion on the A's right now. One of the most depressed assets in pro sports, thanks to John Fisher owning them into the ground. https://t.co/cV2vMRwAdJ — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) November 29, 2023

Even though she’s on the other side of the bay now, congrats to Susan! Miss her coverage of the Oakland A’s: