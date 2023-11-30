 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Spring Training roster invites

MLB news roundup

Happy Thursday everyone!

We’ve been in the official offseason for a bit now but nothing major has happened yet. No major signings, no major trades, just a few small moves here and there. The smallest of which could probably be attributed to the Athletics.

That being said, we got our first taste of Spring Training 2024. The club announced the first players that have been invited to join the big league club at the beginning of the baseball season:

Athletics Nation already made a deep dive into the list but the highlights are former 1st-rounders Jacob Wilson and Daniel Susac. Spring Training figures to be another youth-filled camp that will help gauge the progress of the young guys in the organization. Hopefully we see these guys make noise come March, take charge of their chances, and make the coaching staff take notice. The youth movement has already begun, but we fans are ready for the team to take it into overdrive. The future of this baseball team is coming sooner than later, let’s get this thing into overdrive.

What Oakland fan was seriously getting excited about the Adelson’s taking over the A’s?

Even though she’s on the other side of the bay now, congrats to Susan! Miss her coverage of the Oakland A’s:

