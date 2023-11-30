2023 Athletics Season in Review: Buddy Kennedy

Buddy Kennedy didn’t appear in a single game at the major league level for the Oakland Athletics in 2023, but spent the final month of the regular season on the 40-man roster as infield depth at Las Vegas.

How Acquired?

The Athletics claimed Buddy Kennedy off of waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 9.

What were the expectations?

The A’s took a flyer on the 25-year old Kennedy and gave him a look at Triple A over the final month of the season after acquiring him from Arizona.

2023 Results

Kennedy began the season with the Diamondbacks and saw action in 10 games at the major league level where he went 4-for-24 at the plate. He put up big numbers at Triple A for the Diamondbacks where he hit .318/.444/.481 with a 133 wRC+ and a 16.8% walk-rate in over 400 plate appearances. Kennedy only saw 46 plate appearances at Las Vegas where he was 8-for-37.

What went right? What went wrong?

Kennedy has shown good on-base skills throughout his time in the minors, but lacks power. Looking at his Triple A numbers, it is easy to see why teams were interested, but given the amount of young players that Oakland has advancing through the upper levels, it was going to be tough for him to make a mark.

2024 Outlook

Kennedy was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals at the end of the season. He has 40 career games at the major league level, but has not yet shown that he can contribute in any meaningful way offensively. He will go to spring training with St. Louis and should will likely serve as infield depth at Triple A in 2024.