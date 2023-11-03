Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The World Series is barely finished, but offseason wheeling and dealing is already well underway across MLB.

The A’s made a couple of significant moves yesterday. First, they decided to take a chance on relief pitcher Sean Newcomb.

Free-agent pitcher Sean Newcomb and the Oakland A's are in agreement on a contract, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Newcomb began his MLB career in 2017 as a promising starter for the Braves, but he has struggled quite a bit in recent years. The big, thirty-year-old lefty was acquired in trade from the Giants in August, and he had a pretty good late season run with the A’s, posting a 3.00 ERA and 10.20 K/9 through 15 innings.

Newcomb’s season was also cut short in September by a torn meniscus, for which he underwent an operation. But the A’s are reportedly willing to bet a million that Newcomb can mount a comeback in 2024.

Sean Newcomb agrees to MLB deal with A's. $1M.

The A’s also declined their $5 million club option on starting pitcher Drew Rucinski yesterday, as reported by Ari Alexander at KPRC 2 Houston. The 34-year-old came to Oakland ahead of the 2023 season in the wake of successes on the mound in Korea, holding out promise as an inexpensive ($3MM) rotation depth piece.

Unfortunately, Drew’s season quickly turned disastrous. After getting shellacked and posting a 9.00 ERA through four starts early in the season, Rucinski got shut down for back problems and underwent surgery. He won’t be ready to pitch by next Opening Day, so it should surprise no one that the A’s are taking a pass on their 2024 option.

Major League Baseball is done for the year, but there are plenty of stories to peruse today. Enjoy, and have a wonderful weekend, AN.

A new movement afoot.

BIG A's NEWS: The @PortofOakland and City officials will join forces on Tuesday. @Kaplan4Oakland has moved forward a resolution regarding the joint effort to provide a reduced scale home for the team at Howard Terminal. There will be a press conference and we're urging fans to…

As deserving as anyone.

Marcus Semien remains one of the nicest and most professional players I've ever interacted with. Saw him evolve into one of the elite players of this game. Happy to see him win a ring.

Semien also honored for his contributions off the field.

Marcus Semien is active in charitable efforts, providing food to those in need during the holidays & mentoring for youth baseball programs. He's a part of the PA Executive Subcommittee. Congrats on being named 2023 #PlayersChoiceAwards Marvin Miller Man of the Year!

