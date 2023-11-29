Jacob Wilson, Daniel Susac among Athletics list of non-roster invitees to Spring Training

The Winter Meetings won’t begin until this weekend, but the Oakland Athletics have already announced their list of non-roster invitees to Spring Training. The A’s will bring 22 non-roster players to camp, including prospects Jacob Wilson, Daniel Susac and Max Muncy.

The Oakland A’s announced 22 non-roster invitees to Spring Training today. The list includes 13 players who were in the A’s organization last year and nine players signed to minor league contracts this offseason. The complete list: pic.twitter.com/TyklMTViS8 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) November 29, 2023

Wilson was the A’s first round pick in 2023 and hit .333 in 26 games between the ACL and High A. Susac was Oakland’s first round pick in 2022. He hit .303/.373/.437 with a 128 wRC+ at High A before making a late season cameo at Double A. Muncy was the A’s first round pick in 2021 and also split the season between High A and Double A. He finished the season with a stint in the Arizona Fall League.

The list also includes left-hander Easton Lucas, who Oakland acquired from the Orioles in exchange for Shintaro Fujinami. He made six appearances for the A’s after the trade. Lucas was outrighted off the 40-man roster, but re-signed on a minor league deal.