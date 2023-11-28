Elephant Rumblings: Ken Korach nominated for Hall of Fame broadcaster award

Legendary longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster Ken Korach is one the 10 finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2024 Ford C. Frick Award, which rewards one person each year who exemplifies excellence in baseball broadcasting. Melissa Lockhard wrote a great piece today for The Athletic paying tribute to his career and impact. If you want to learn even more about his background and fascinating path to becoming the lead radio voice for the Oakland A’s, read his 2019 book “If These Walls Could Talk: Oakland A’s”, which he co-authored with former longtime A’s beat writer Susan Slusser.

Despite growing up in Southern California, Korach is undeniably a Bay Area institution and should have a strong shot at winning the award this year, if not at some point in the future. It’s only fitting then that he’ll have stiff competition from the region this year, with his crosstown counterparts Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow being nominated as well.

The other seven nominees include Joe Buck, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Ernie Johnson Sr., and Dan Schulman. The winner of the award will be announced on December 6 at MLB’s Winter Meetings before being honored during the Hall of Fame Weekend in July 2024.

