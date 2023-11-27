Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

After making their intentions to uproot the team painfully apparent, it looks like the A’s are finally ready to abandon all pretense of being “Rooted in Oakland.” Per Scott Oster at the San Francisco Chronicle, a team spokesperson has confirmed the A’s will remove the “Rooted in Oakland since ‘68” sign on the west wall of the Coliseum before the beginning of the 2024 season.

Ostler reviews some history of the “Rooted” campaign that began in 2017 and was gradually revealed to be a sham before becoming the absolute embarrassment and mockery to the team, its heritage, and fans that it is today.

Oster goes on to suggest a couple of replacement slogans, from the more obvious “Uprooted in Oakland,” to “Scooted from Oakland.”

The piece elicited other suggestions on X:

Rooted In Cowardice https://t.co/92fTdRvHIk — Vitamin Dee (@2Legit2QuitDee) November 26, 2023

Rooted in revenue sharing https://t.co/7N2CsCWLbh — Joe Salvatore (@radiojoee) November 26, 2023

“It’s been a lot worse for me than you” https://t.co/3RPMe8g3g3 — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) November 26, 2023

My vote: “So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish!”

Signed, John Fisher.

