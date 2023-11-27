 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Suggestions for new A’s marketing slogans

MLB news roundup

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

After making their intentions to uproot the team painfully apparent, it looks like the A’s are finally ready to abandon all pretense of being “Rooted in Oakland.” Per Scott Oster at the San Francisco Chronicle, a team spokesperson has confirmed the A’s will remove the “Rooted in Oakland since ‘68” sign on the west wall of the Coliseum before the beginning of the 2024 season.

Ostler reviews some history of the “Rooted” campaign that began in 2017 and was gradually revealed to be a sham before becoming the absolute embarrassment and mockery to the team, its heritage, and fans that it is today.

Oster goes on to suggest a couple of replacement slogans, from the more obvious “Uprooted in Oakland,” to “Scooted from Oakland.”

The piece elicited other suggestions on X:

My vote: “So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish!”

Signed, John Fisher.

Have a wonderful week, AN.

