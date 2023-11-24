2023 Athletics Season in Review: Aledmys Diaz

Aledmys Diaz was the Oakland A’s big free agent signing of the 2023 off-season, but his season unraveled quickly especially offensively. Now, in his second and final year of his contract, Diaz will look to bounce back heading into 2024.

How Acquired?

The A’s signed Diaz to a 2-year/$14.5 million contract on December 13, 2022.

What were the expectations?

Following a World Series Championship with the Houston Astros the previous season where Diaz was a solid bench bat, Diaz was expected to bring some of that winning pedigree to Oakland in a much larger role. He was also expected to be an integral part of the A’s young infield mix as Diaz could play all four positions.

2023 Results

Traditionally known as a power bat who doesn’t hit for much average, Diaz slugged just four home runs in 315 at-bats with the A’s in 2023. His .229/.280/.337 line was the worst of his career and Diaz walked just 4.9% of his at-bats. An early season left hamstring strain placed Diaz on the injured list on just May 2 which could’ve had an impact on his numbers, but he was batting .153 in 25 games until then. Once somewhat of a liability at shortstop, Diaz did provide value on defense playing significant time at five different positions and making just six errors all season.

What went right? What went wrong?

From an offensive standpoint, not much went right for Diaz in 2023. For the first season in his career where he was really one of the most dangerous bats in a lineup, opposing pitchers carved up Diaz to a .229 batting average. Diaz did have a line drive percentage of 25.2%, however, which is 1% over league average so bad luck also played a factor. What went most right for Diaz in 2023 was his defensive value. Diaz had a higher fielding percentage than the league average in 4/5 positions he played, and again, amongst a young and inexperienced infield Diaz was a nice security blanket for the A’s.

2024 Outlook

Diaz is under contract for another year in what he and A’s fans hope will be an offensive resurgence. The former all-star and seven-year veteran had some of his worst hitting numbers to date in 2023, but definitely showed glimpses of offensive prowess. A second season of familiarity, better talent and support around him, and hopefully some good health can only help Diaz in 2024 as he’ll get another chance to prove himself.