Elephant Rumblings: Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving, Athletics Nation!

During this special holiday in America we give thanks to the things in our lives. The people, the gifts, the blessings and everything else that comes with living in this great country.

For Athletics fans, the blessings are a little lighter than usual this year after the tumultuous season that was 2023. Still, we got a few players to be thankful for. What would the season have looked like without All-Star Brent Rooker? How boring would the second half have been without Zack Gelof? And who else is excited to see Mason Miller back on the big league mound starting a game for our Green & Gold? Times are tough but not as bad as they might seem, guys.

Anyway, get off your phone/computer and enjoy the holiday with your family everyone. Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers at Athletics Nation, and to all our American brothers and sisters!

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

ICYMI:

Hope you’ll watch this great chat I had with @JohnSheaHey https://t.co/I9XEqYOJHG — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) November 22, 2023

Giamatti marathon coming up:

“My dad was such a traditionalist that he would always be disturbed by such change like that,” Giamatti said. “It would have made him sad.” https://t.co/JTQzplZmmF — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) November 22, 2023

In case he sells the moment he takes our team to Vegas:

O_O,