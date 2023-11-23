 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Happy Thanksgiving!

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics

Happy Thanksgiving, Athletics Nation!

For Athletics fans, the blessings are a little lighter than usual this year after the tumultuous season that was 2023. Still, we got a few players to be thankful for. What would the season have looked like without All-Star Brent Rooker? How boring would the second half have been without Zack Gelof? And who else is excited to see Mason Miller back on the big league mound starting a game for our Green & Gold? Times are tough but not as bad as they might seem, guys.

Anyway, get off your phone/computer and enjoy the holiday with your family everyone. Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers at Athletics Nation, and to all our American brothers and sisters!

