Former members of the A’s coaching staff are on the move this offseason. Most notably, former manager Bob Melvin is migrating north from San Diego to manage the Giants next year. Former infield coach Ron Washington is returning to a skipper’s role next year, this time with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Former A’s bench coach Brad Ausmus—who also managed the Angels in 2019—left Oakland after the 2022 season, purportedly to seek a front office role. Presumably, Ausmus’s efforts did not pan out, as he took 2023 off and has now accepted a bench coach position with the Yankees, per Joel Sherman at the New York Post.
The Yankees have reportedly hired Brad Ausmus to be their bench coach
Ausmus caught in the majors from 1993 to 2010, winning three Gold Glove awards with the Astros along the way. He was an All-Star in 1999 with the Tigers, who he also managed from 2014-17. He spent just one year with the A’s under first-time manager Mark Kotsay before departing to seek other opportunities. Given the current state of the A’s franchise, I would expect the brain drain from Oakland to continue.
