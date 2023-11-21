Elephant Rumblings: Minor acquisitions continue for Athletics

Happy Tuesday, guys!

It’s been a quiet beginning to the offseason so far. There hasn’t been any major trades or signings by the Athletics up to this point but they have been busy to at least some degree. They’ve brought on Abraham Toro and Miguel Andujar as buy-low candidates, along with bringing aboard pitcher Michael Kelly and resigning lefty Sean Newcomb.

You can add another name to that list, now. Right-hander Osvaldo Bido gets the first major league contract handed out by the front office. If you’re short on time, Bido got his first crack at the bigs this year and looked below average. Then again, everyone on the Pirates looked below average this year. There’s some nice signs that point towards a decent future for Bido, and Oakland will be rolling the dice in the hopes of finding the next diamond in the rough. They’ll need to make a lot of those rolls this off-season to really put this rebuild into overdrive. Welcome aboard, Bido!

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Another low-key signing:

Oakland has reportedly signed a former #Tigers prospect on a minor-league deal. ⤵️ https://t.co/3RQco4nkil — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) November 21, 2023

Future Hall of Famer has nice word for Oakland baseball fans:

"I always say those playoff games in Oakland are the craziest atmospheres I ever pitched in ... I still can get goosebumps..."



Max Scherzer on how the Oakland A's situation is awful for everyone involved, especially the amazing fans there.



▶️ https://t.co/6KoSRqSO9A pic.twitter.com/otCMe9P596 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 20, 2023

Scott gets it:

Yeah, no. Joe Lacob comes forward every couple months and says he would buy the A's if they were for sale. Does Joe count? https://t.co/wCcZ2RFPAQ — Scott Ostler (@scottostler) November 20, 2023

Sadly makes it less likely he sells: