Elephant Rumblings: Rangers win World Series

Welcome to the official beginning of MLB’s offseason, ya’ll.

Last night, the division rival Texas Rangers won their first ever World Series in their 52-year year history.

A moment 52 seasons in the making. #WentAndTookIt pic.twitter.com/UnBLCknUpw — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 2, 2023

The club was led in part by former Athletic and Bay Area native Marcus Semien, who hit the dagger 2-run home run in the ninth inning yesterday that basically clinched the crown for Texas:

SEMMMMMIIIIIEEEEENNNN!!!! I’ve watched a lot of Marcus Semien & that is without a doubt the most emotion I have seen from him & DAMMIT I COULDN’T BE HAPPIER FOR MY DUDE! pic.twitter.com/3WP6TWMWCA — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) November 2, 2023

Congratulations are in order for the Rangers. In addition to adding Semien to their roster the A’s played another role in their roster. The Rangers’ star catcher Jonah Heim was once an Athletics prospect, who the club traded along with Khris Davis for Elvis Andrus and salary relief. There ultimately wouldn’t have been any way for Heim and Murphy to have been on the same roster at the same time but last night was a big example about getting what you’re paying for.

All in all, congrats to our rival Rangers. They had a couple tough heartbreaking losses in the early 2010’s but have finally climbed over the hump. Investing money into your team seems to pay dividends, doesn’t it?

And so begins the official offseason for MLB. The Athletics figure to be pretty quiet, save for a signing or two. Happy slumber, baseball fans.

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Me too, Haren. Me too:

I ❤️ baseball….. til next year pic.twitter.com/vF0s8rSDP7 — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 2, 2023

What a crazy three years for this guy, eh?

Rangers Will Smith becomes the first player in MLB history to win 3 consecutive World Series titles with three different teams pic.twitter.com/yFVRUxmDT0 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 2, 2023

Didn’t even realize this: