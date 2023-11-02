Oakland Athletics 2023-24 important offseason dates

The World Series is over and Major League Baseball’s offseason is officially underway. While many teams got a head start on their offseason, the official league calendar begins with the conclusion of the World Series. For the Oakland Athletics, there are a couple of details remaining, but their 40-man roster is pretty set heading into the offseason. Below is a look at the important dates to keep an eye on throughout the winter months.

November 2 - Free Agents File

Eligible players will file for free agency the day after the World Series ends. This will also begin the five-day “quiet period” where teams can negotiate with their own free agents, but are unable to sign anyone. Teams must also decide whether to extend one-year, $20.5 million Qualifying Offers to any of their eligible free agents. To be eligible for a Qualifying Offer, a player must have spent the entire 2023 season with his team and have never previously received a Qualifying Offer.

Oakland only has one true free agent in veteran Tony Kemp who posted a 77 wRC+ in over 400 appearances this season. Kemp won’t be receiving a qualifying offer from the club.

November 2 - Silver Slugger Award finalists announced

Finalists for the annual Silver Slugger Awards will be announced. The winners will be announced on November 9.

November 5 - Gold Glove Awards announced

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards will be handed out on ESPN at 1:30 p.m. PDT on November 5.

November 6 - Free Agency opens

Free agency begins and players are free to sign with clubs. This is also the last day that teams can issue Qualifying Offers to eligible free agents.

November 6 - 60-day Injured List reinstatement

Players that are currently on the 60-day Injured List must be added back to the 40-man roster five days after the World Series ends. The A’s only have one player left on the 60-man injured list in left-hander Sean Newcomb. Oakland currently has two open spots on their 40-man roster so activating Newcomb will just be a formality.

November 6 - Contract options deadline

This is also the deadline for clubs and players to execute or decline any options built into their current contracts. The A’s have just one player that has a contract option for next season in right-hander Drew Rucinski. The option is for $5 million which is all but certain to be declined after Rucinski appeared in just 18 innings in 2023 due to injury.

November 6 - BBWAA Awards Finalists Announced

Finalists will be announced for the BBWAA Awards, including Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, the Cy Young Award, and the MVP Award, will be announced on MLB Network at 3 p.m. PDT on November 6. Voting for these awards is completed prior to the start of the postseason, which means that playoff performance isn’t taken into account.

November 7 - Executive of the Year Award

The annual Executive of the Year Award will be handed out at the start of the GM Meetings in Arizona. Again, voting is completed prior to the start of the postseason, which means that playoff performance isn’t taken into account.

November 8 - All-MLB Team nominees announced

The nominees for the All-MLB team will be announced at 3 p.m. PDT on MLB Network. Once nominees are announced, fans will be able to vote at MLB.com to help choose first and second team selections at each position.

November 7-9 - GM Meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona

These aren’t the Winter Meetings — this is the annual meeting of General Managers which will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona. These meetings typically focus on off-the-field matters, but often lay the groundwork to future trades is put in place here.

November 9 - Silver Slugger Awards announced

The winners of the 2023 Silver Slugger Awards will be revealed on MLB Network at 3 p.m. on November 9.

November 10 - Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners announced

The Platinum Glove Awards are presented to the best overall defensive player in each league.

November 13-16 BBWAA Award winners announced

Nov. 13: Rookie of the Year

Nov. 14: Managers of the Year

Nov. 15: Cy Young Awards

Nov. 16: MVP Awards

November 14 - Qualifying Offer Deadline

This is the end of the window by which players receiving Qualifying Offers must make a decision. They can accept, decline or sign a deal elsewhere any time during this window, but any player not accepting by this date will be considered to have declined, therefore granting his former team draft pick compensation... provided the player ends up changing teams in the offseason.

November 14 - Rule 5 Roster Protection Deadline

This is the deadline for players to be added to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Among the A’s Rule 5 eligibles are infielder Darrell Hernaiz and right hander Royber Salinas.

November 14-16 - Owners Meetings in Dallas

The annual owners meetings will be held in Dallas on November 14-16. Expected to be on the docket is the relocation committee vote for the Oakland Athletics proposed move to Las Vegas.

November 17 - (Non-)Tender Deadline

This is the deadline to for teams to offer the pre-arbitration and arbitration eligible players a contract for the 2024 season. Players who don’t receive an offer are considered non-tendered and become free agents. Oakland currently has three players that are eligible for salary arbitration in Sean Newcomb, right-hander Paul Blackburn and outfielder Seth Brown

Friday November 17 - Heart & Hustle Awards

The MLB Players Alumni Association will present the 2023 Heart & Hustle award to an active player “who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.” The A’s nominee is catcher Carlos Perez.

November 28 - MLB Comeback Player of the Year Awards

The recipient of the Comeback Player of the Year Awards will be announced at 3 p.m. PDT on MLB Network on November 28. The award goes to one player from each league who has overcome adversity to return to a high level of performance in the Major Leagues.

November 29 - Reliever of the Year Awards

The Relievers of the Year will be recognized at 3 p.m. PDT on MLB Network on November 29. The awards are named for Hall of Fame closers Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman and go to the best relievers in each league.

November 30 - Outstanding Designated Hitter Award

The award for the outstanding DH in each league will be presented on November 30 at 3 p.m. PDT on MLB Network. The award was named in honor of Hall of Fame DH Edgar Martinez and goes to the best DH in the majors.

December 3-6 - Winter Meetings in Nashville

The Baseball Winter Meetings will be held in San Diego, California. These meetings are normally the busiest week of the offseason for both teams and players.

December 5: MLB Draft Lottery

The second annual Draft Lottery will take place December 5 at the Winter Meetings. As outlined in the new CBA, the first six picks of the 2024 MLB Draft will be determined by a lottery system. The Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies all have an 18.3 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 pick.

December 6 - Rule 5 Draft

Minor League players not on a team’s 40-man roster who have been in professional baseball for four (for college players) or five (for high school players) are eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft. During the Major League portion of the draft, any player selected must remain on that team’s active roster for the entire season or be offered back to their original club (with some stipulations around time spent on an Injured List).

December 16 - All-MLB Team announced

Nominees will be revealed on November 8 and the winners will be determined as a result of a fan vote and an expert panel.

January 12 - Exchange of Arbitration Figures

Arbitration-eligible players and their clubs formally exchange potential salary figures on this date. The Athletics currently have three players who are eligible for salary arbitration (assuming none are non-tendered). Oakland may elect to avoid arbitration with many of these players to work out one-year contracts agreeable to both sides, or long-term extensions of some sort. Any player not signed to a deal for 2024 after this date will head to salary arbitration (see below). The arbitrators will then decide between one of the two salaries proffered by the team and player (they are not allowed to split the salaries down the middle).

January 15 - International Signing Period opens

The 2024 international signing period will open on January 15 and continue through December 15.

January - Hall of Fame Voting Results

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced in January.

Late January - Mid-February - Arbitration hearings take place

If teams and arbitration-eligible players can’t come to an agreement, then they will go to hearings where salaries will be set by arbitrators.