Elephant Rumblings: Fight Against A’s Relocation Not Over

Happy Saturday, Athletics Nation! Hope y’all are taking a well-deserved break the ridiculous relocation news.

For those who are sick of doom scrolling and want to be a part of the solution, look no further than Schools Over Stadiums. By now, most A’s fans should be aware of the movement that teachers in Las Vegas are assembling to cancel public funding for the A’s casino stadium and reallocating that money towards public schools. They’re currently pursuing multiple options — one might call them parallel paths — towards that goal, the main two being a referendum on next year’s ballot and a lawsuit to stop SB1, the bill that granted the A’s their ballpark handout.

With the league, owners, and the Nevada legislature all backing the relocation, it’s clear now that Schools Over Stadiums is by far our best chance at stopping it. However, in order for them to be successful, the teachers need some funding of their own to support their legal and outreach efforts. Many A’s fans have already donated but if you haven’t yet, please consider giving what you can and feel proud that you’ll be a part of saving Oakland sports.

We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has donated the last 24 hours. The outpouring of support has been amazing! We are confident, with the proper resources, we will defeat John Fisher’s Las Vegas stadium deal. #SchoolsOverStadiums https://t.co/wu5jhcDT45 — Schools Over Stadiums (@EduOverStadiums) November 17, 2023

Long live the Oakland A’s!

MVP. MVP. MVP.

By the way, these three dudes were the MVPs of the owners’ meetings. They were seen, they were heard and all the owners knew who they were and mostly tried to stay clear of them. Well done. Oakland 68’s and Last Dive Bar have been the best things about the A’s in 2023. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/R2FWKfg8KO — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) November 19, 2023

A’s fans’ t-shirt game is undefeated.

oh no....you can buy them for sale on line now....noooooo, John Fisher's been through enough already guys....nooooo...stop bullying him.... https://t.co/sXJQ0M11IH pic.twitter.com/hEjHyYkSNy — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) November 19, 2023

First of all, puke. Second, love the irony of including the failing F1 event in the photo. Translation: we can ruin your city, too!