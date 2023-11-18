Elephant Rumblings: Athletics avoid arbitration with Miguel Andujar, Abraham Toro

The Oakland Athletics avoided arbitration with two of their newest players Friday when they agreed to one-year deals with Miguel Andujar and Abraham Toro. Andujar inked a one-year deal worth $1.7 million while Toro signed on for $1.275 million per a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
The A’s also non-tendered infielder Kevin Smith and claimed right-hander Michael Kelly off of waivers from the Guardians. They also signed former first round pick Daz Cameron to a minor league deal and invited him to big league spring training.
