Athletics avoid arbitration with Miguel Andujar, Abraham Toro, non-tender Kevin Smith

The Oakland Athletics announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline. The A’s avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year contracts with Miguel Andujar and Abraham Toro and non-tendered infielder Kevin Smith. They also claimed right-hander Michael Kelly off waivers from Cleveland and signed outfielder Daz Cameron to a minor league contract that includes an invite to big league spring training.

Oakland claimed Andujar off waivers from the Pirates on November 6. The former Yankees prospect hit .250/.300/.476 with four home runs in 30 games with Pittsburgh in 2023. They acquired Toro Wednesday in a trade with the Brewers in exchange for minor league pitcher Chad Patrick. Toro spent the majority of the season at Triple A where he hit .291/.374/.471 with a 112 wRC+ in 414 plate appearances. Kelly is a 31-year old reliever that appeared in 14 games with the Guardians while posting a 3.78 ERA and a 2.96 FIP in 16 2/3 innings.

Cameron is the son of former Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron and is a former Astros prospect. He is a career .201/.266/.330 hitter in 244 plate appearances with the Tigers, but is just 26 years old. Cameron spent last season at Triple A with Baltimore.

Smith’s disappointing tenure with the A’s comes to an end after he was a major piece in the Matt Chapman trade with Toronto. Smith appeared in 96 games for Oakland and hit just .182/.218/.314 with 93 strikeouts in 297 plate appearances across two seasons.