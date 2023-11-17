It’s Friday, Athletics Nation.

I think we all knew how yesterday’s relocation vote was going to play out, but it still hurts.

It’s amazing how you can steel yourself for the punch and it still surprises you how much it hurts. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) November 16, 2023

The A’s ever-increasing momentum away from Oakland is obviously the 800-pound gorilla in the room today, but I just...can’t. However, there is an overabundance of links below for you to ruminate over this weekend, should that be your prerogative.

On a far less dreary, controversial, and A’s-centric note, MLB announced this year’s MVP winners yesterday. As was wholly expected, Angels pitcher and DH Shohei Ohtani won his second AL MVP award by a unanimous vote. The two-way phenom hit 44 home runs and led all MLB batters with a 180 wRC+. He also started 23 games on the mound and fanned batters at a clip of 11.39 K/9. Who else does that? Nobody.

Shohei was even better last year, but Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge edged Ohtani out for the 2022 AL MVP award, in large part because he set a new AL single-season record for home runs. Otherwise, Ohtani would be heading into free agency on the heels of three consecutive MVP seasons. Let the bidding begin.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. won NL MVP, also by unanimous vote. He wasn’t as far ahead of the competition as Ohtani, who led all of baseball with 9.0 fWAR. In fact, Dodgers utilityman Mookie Betts posted an fWAR equal to Acuña’s total of 8.3. But Acuña distinguished himself by becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 40+ home runs and steal 70+ bases in the same season.

Two former Athletics ranked prominently in this year’s voting. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (6.3 fWAR) ranked third in AL voting, while Braves first baseman Matt Olson (6.7 fWAR) placed fourth in the NL.

The reason I will is that I need to enjoy an Oakland A’s game at the Coli one last time before it is all over.

After sitting through multiple days' worth of Oakland city council meetings, I'm exhausted by the A's relocation story and today's MLB vote is no surprise. My main thought today is I don't understand why anyone would buy a ticket to go to the Coliseum for a baseball game again. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) November 16, 2023

