It’s Friday, Athletics Nation.
I think we all knew how yesterday’s relocation vote was going to play out, but it still hurts.
It’s amazing how you can steel yourself for the punch and it still surprises you how much it hurts.— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) November 16, 2023
The A’s ever-increasing momentum away from Oakland is obviously the 800-pound gorilla in the room today, but I just...can’t. However, there is an overabundance of links below for you to ruminate over this weekend, should that be your prerogative.
On a far less dreary, controversial, and A’s-centric note, MLB announced this year’s MVP winners yesterday. As was wholly expected, Angels pitcher and DH Shohei Ohtani won his second AL MVP award by a unanimous vote. The two-way phenom hit 44 home runs and led all MLB batters with a 180 wRC+. He also started 23 games on the mound and fanned batters at a clip of 11.39 K/9. Who else does that? Nobody.
Shohei was even better last year, but Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge edged Ohtani out for the 2022 AL MVP award, in large part because he set a new AL single-season record for home runs. Otherwise, Ohtani would be heading into free agency on the heels of three consecutive MVP seasons. Let the bidding begin.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. won NL MVP, also by unanimous vote. He wasn’t as far ahead of the competition as Ohtani, who led all of baseball with 9.0 fWAR. In fact, Dodgers utilityman Mookie Betts posted an fWAR equal to Acuña’s total of 8.3. But Acuña distinguished himself by becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 40+ home runs and steal 70+ bases in the same season.
Two former Athletics ranked prominently in this year’s voting. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (6.3 fWAR) ranked third in AL voting, while Braves first baseman Matt Olson (6.7 fWAR) placed fourth in the NL.
A’s Coverage:
- 2023 Athletics Season in Review: Ramon Laureano
- Athletics issue statement on pending relocation
- 2023 Athletics Season in Review: Jace Peterson
- Dave Stewart has harsh words for the Oakland City Council
- MLB Owners unanimously approve Athletics’ move to Las Vegas
- Oakland pro sports dead at 63 as A’s abandon East Bay, ending era of titles and fun ($)
- Athletics fan groups organizing 2024 Opening Day boycott after Las Vegas relocation vote ($)
- Report: Fisher would be heavily taxed if he sells A’s after Vegas move
- Oakland mayor ‘disappointed’ by A’s Las Vegas relocation approval
MLB News & Interest:
- Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. win 2023 MLB MVP awards ($)
- More MLB rule changes proposed, including batter timeouts, pitching changes and mound visits ($)
- GM: Angels Not Rebuilding, Plan To Be “Aggressive” In Offseason
- Matt Williams on return to Giants: ‘It feels like the place I need to be’ ($)
- Braves to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game, 2 years after 2021 game was moved over voting law ($)
- How Cubs’ Craig Counsell sees the game: Bullpen usage, clutch hitting, the playoffs and more ($)
Best of X:
The reason I will is that I need to enjoy an Oakland A’s game at the Coli one last time before it is all over.
After sitting through multiple days' worth of Oakland city council meetings, I'm exhausted by the A's relocation story and today's MLB vote is no surprise. My main thought today is I don't understand why anyone would buy a ticket to go to the Coliseum for a baseball game again.— Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) November 16, 2023
Gotta remember this one.
A bar so low even an ant couldn’t do the limbo https://t.co/8Qtovv0pOu— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) November 16, 2023
Yes, yes it does.
Hurts pic.twitter.com/xM5pEE5oG3— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) November 16, 2023
