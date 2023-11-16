MLB Owners unanimously approve Athletics’ move to Las Vegas

As expected, Major League owners unanimously approved the Oakland Athletics’ relocation to Las Vegas. The relocation committee approved the move earlier this week despite their finding that it would be “iffy” that the franchise would find success in the Las Vegas market. Still, MLB commissioner has been in support of the move from the start and Thursday’s vote was viewed as little more than a formality.

This isn’t the last hurdle that the team must clear. Teachers in Nevada are opposing the public funding of $380 million for the team’s new stadium and are hoping to require a referendum next November.

The Athletics’ new stadium in Las Vegas won’t be ready to play until 2028. The team’s lease in Oakland runs out at the end of the 2024 season. That leads the question as to where the team will play in 2025, 2026 and 2027. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Thursday that the A’s are planning to play in a revolving series of sites including their Triple A team’s park in Summerlin, Nevada, Oracle Park in San Francisco and perhaps the Oakland Coliseum.

The A’s told MLB they plan to play in a revolving series of sites until they move, one MLB owner told USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to publicly address the plans. They will play games in Summerlin, Nevada, home of the A’s Triple-A team, Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the San Francisco Giants play, and perhaps also the Coliseum.

If the move happens, this will be MLB’s first relocation since 2005 when the Expos moved to Washington D.C. and became the Nationals.