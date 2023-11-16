Elephant Rumblings: A’s make first trade of offseason

Happy Thursday, AN!

The A’s made their first trade of the off-season late last night, bringing in switch-hitting infielder Abraham Toro in from the Milwaukee Brewers for a minor league pitcher.

Toro now joins Miguel Andujar as two new faces that have joined the mix for next season. Both have a history of hitting well in the top levels of the minor leagues so these two early additions tell you where the focus is going to be this offseason: bats, bats, bats. Now, adding these two certainly helps boost depth and are nice little rolls of the dice but they’re no sure upgrade right now.

We already know Zack Gelof is entrenched as the second baseman while Ryan Noda is likely to get plenty of regular at-bats at first base. The other two infield spots are sort of up for grabs. Jordan Diaz didn’t hit too much this past season so it stands to reason that he’ll need to perform better than these two. Andujar can’t really play third base anymore but Toro can, and it seems like the A’s are happy for these two to duke it out for playing time. Expect to see more buy-low moves to add hitting

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

All of us would:

I would love a detailed explanation on this statement, someday. Or today. https://t.co/2ya9cGF9xZ — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) November 16, 2023

Uh…..

A’s owner John Fisher spoke with three protestors at the owners meetings in Texas and told them his patience had run out after 18 years of trying to find a solution to keep the team in Oakland pic.twitter.com/BmIJQldUFl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 15, 2023

This guy gets it:

Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard — Josh Reddick (@JRedDubDeuce) November 15, 2023

ICYMI: